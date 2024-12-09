EXL named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Generative AI Services Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Generative AI (GenAI) Services 2024 report.

The report evaluates GenAI service providers in two categories: Strategy and Consulting and Development and Deployment Services. EXL was named a Leader in both categories thanks to its success helping enterprise leaders make informed buying decisions and maximize their technological investments. Analysts cite EXL’s data integration capabilities, domain-specific expertise, and robust transformational framework as key differentiators driving its leadership in this space.

“Enterprises face the challenge of translating the promise of AI into tangible business impact,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s executive vice president and chief digital officer. “Our Generative AI strategy is deeply rooted in domain expertise combined with advanced data and AI capabilities that help clients reimagine workflows and deliver business outcomes with speed, precision and cost-effectiveness. This recognition from ISG validates our focus on driving meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“The GenAI market is experiencing a transformative period of rapid growth, unlocking new possibilities for enterprises to innovate,” said Gowtham Sampath, principal analyst at ISG and one of the lead authors of the Generative AI Services 2024 report. EXL delivers a flexible GenAI strategy, focused on domain expertise, modular solutions and rapid deployment for AI transformation, ensuring that solutions align with clients’ business objectives

To read more about EXL’s market positioning and how it helps enterprises address critical Gen AI challenges, click here. Discover how EXL’s strengths in data integration, industry expertise and GenAI transformation are delivering impactful outcomes for clients, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 57,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Media

Investor Relations

