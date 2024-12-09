Fluorinated Containers Market to Reach USD 4,552.8 Million by 2034, Driven by Chemical and Petrochemical Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluorinated containers market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market size of USD 3,266.5 million in 2024, expected to surge to USD 4,552.8 million by 2034. This represents a steady CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. In 2023, the market generated revenue of USD 3,174.5 million, underscoring the increasing demand for these specialized containers.

One of the key driving factors behind this growth is the rising demand from the chemical and petrochemical industries. This segment is anticipated to hold a dominant market share, with a CAGR of 2.5%. Fluorinated containers are highly sought after in these industries due to their superior chemical resistance. These containers provide a reliable solution for safely storing and transporting a variety of chemicals, acids, solvents, and other reactive substances commonly found in chemical and petrochemical processes.

Fluorinated bottles are favored for their durability, chemical resistance, and barrier properties, which effectively prevent the contamination and degradation of contents. This ensures the long-term stability and preservation of the materials being stored, which is critical for industries where maintaining the quality and integrity of substances is paramount.

Unlock Growth Potential – Request Your Sample Now and Explore Market Opportunities!

https://www.fmisamplereport.com/sample/rep-gb-19902

Understanding the Fluorinated Containers

Fluorinated containers refer to packaging materials, typically plastic containers, that have been treated with fluorine gas to alter their chemical properties. The process involves exposing the surface of the container to fluorine, which bonds with the polymer chains, creating a barrier layer that improves the container’s resistance to chemicals, moisture, and gases. This treatment can make the container more durable and enhance its ability to store products like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, or foods that may otherwise react with standard plastics.

"The fluorinated containers market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for improved barrier properties in packaging. These containers provide enhanced protection against oxygen, moisture, and other contaminants, making them ideal for industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Value of Fluorinated Containers by Country

Country Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.80 % Germany 1.70 % China 4.90 % UK 1.90 % Spain 3.20 % India 6.20 % Canada 4.20 %

Key Takeaways From The Fluorinated Containers Market

The global fluorinated containers market experienced a CAGR of 1.6% between 2019 and 2023.

By 2023, the market reached a value of USD 3,174.5 million.

In the USA, the fluorinated containers industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2034, outpacing other countries in North America.

India’s agriculture sector presents significant opportunities, with the market expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Plastic materials are anticipated to dominate, accounting for 87.6% of the market share by 2034.

Bottles are projected to lead by product type, holding a 49.9% share by 2034.

Unveiling the Prominent Drivers Fueling the Growth of the Fluorinated Containers Market

Increased Demand for Chemical Resistance: Fluorinated containers are highly resistant to a wide range of chemicals, making them ideal for packaging hazardous, corrosive, or sensitive products, such as industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food additives. This growing need for durable and protective packaging is driving market growth. Rising Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry: The pharmaceutical sector requires packaging solutions that ensure the integrity and safety of medicines, especially for volatile or sensitive compounds. Fluorinated containers offer superior protection against moisture, air, and light, boosting their adoption in this industry. Environmental Concerns and Sustainability: Fluorinated containers offer enhanced leak protection, reducing the chances of product wastage and environmental contamination. Their ability to maintain product stability and reduce packaging failures aligns with growing global environmental sustainability trends, pushing demand for these containers. Growth in the Food and Beverage Sector: Fluorinated containers are increasingly used in the food and beverage industry due to their ability to maintain product freshness by acting as barriers to gases, light, and moisture. The expanding packaged food market contributes to the growing demand for these high-performance containers. Technological Advancements in Packaging: Innovations in fluorination techniques, such as improved cost-effectiveness and customization options, are expanding the range of products that can be safely packaged in fluorinated containers. These advancements are driving adoption across multiple industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food packaging.









Competitive Landscape

Key players in the fluorinated container business are creating and launching new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Developments in Fluorinated Containers Market

In November 2024, Savillex announced the acquisition of Optimum Processing, Inc., a manufacturer of specialized, single-use bioprocessing equipment for life science applications. This will allow Savillex to provide new fluid handling, filtration, container, and containment solutions to worldwide pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing enterprises.

In January 2024, Savillex LLC. introduced a new PETG Square Media Bottle product line under the Purillex name for storing liquid media, buffers, sera, and other ingredients.

Berlin Packaging bought Alpack Limited in January 2024 with the goal of expanding and strengthening its activities in Ireland.

Savillex LLC. purchased ONFAB, a company that provides flexible pharmaceutical containment systems, in November 2023.

Key Players in Fluorinated Containers Market

Thermo Fischer Scientific

IPACKCHEM Group (Grief Inc.)

Bettix Ltd.

Berlin Packaging

Savillex, LLC.

C.L Smith

Tankplasta, MB

Engiplas Engineering Plastics Ltd.

Cole Palmer Instrument Company

Sanplatec Group

Valqua NGC Inc

Bloom Seal

MJS Packaging

Meinhard (Elemental Scientific Company)

Sedameni AG

Foxx Life sciences

Contapack Pty Ltd

Kartell Labware

Discover Detailed Findings in the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fluorinated-containers-market

Fluorinated Containers Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the fluorinated containers market is divided into bottles, jugs/jerry cans, storage cans and other containers (jars and drums). The bottles segment is further sub-categorized into 100 to 250ml, 251 to 500ml, 501 to 100ml and above 1000 ml.

By Material:

The fluorinated containers market includes two types of materials namely plastic and metal. Plastic as a material is sub-segmented into perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFA), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and other plastics (LDPE, PP, PVC, FEP).

By End Use:

Some of end users in the fluorinated containers market chemical & petrochemical, automobile industry, agriculture, building and construction and pharmaceuticals.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für fluorierte Behälter steht vor einem deutlichen Wachstum. Die prognostizierte Marktgröße liegt im Jahr 2024 bei 3.266,5 Millionen USD und soll bis 2034 auf 4.552,8 Millionen USD ansteigen. Dies entspricht einer stabilen durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,4 % im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034. Im Jahr 2023 erzielte der Markt einen Umsatz von 3.174,5 Millionen USD, was die steigende Nachfrage nach diesen Spezialbehältern unterstreicht.

Einer der wichtigsten Faktoren für dieses Wachstum ist die steigende Nachfrage aus der chemischen und petrochemischen Industrie. Es wird erwartet, dass dieses Segment mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 2,5 % einen dominanten Marktanteil halten wird. Fluorierte Behälter sind in diesen Branchen aufgrund ihrer überlegenen chemischen Beständigkeit sehr gefragt. Diese Behälter bieten eine zuverlässige Lösung für die sichere Lagerung und den Transport einer Vielzahl von Chemikalien, Säuren, Lösungsmitteln und anderen reaktiven Substanzen, die häufig in chemischen und petrochemischen Prozessen vorkommen.

Fluorierte Flaschen werden aufgrund ihrer Haltbarkeit, chemischen Beständigkeit und Barriereeigenschaften bevorzugt , die eine Verunreinigung und Zersetzung des Inhalts wirksam verhindern. Dadurch wird die langfristige Stabilität und Konservierung der gelagerten Materialien gewährleistet, was für Branchen von entscheidender Bedeutung ist, in denen die Aufrechterhaltung der Qualität und Integrität von Substanzen von größter Bedeutung ist.

Informationen zu fluorierten Behältern

Fluorierte Behälter sind Verpackungsmaterialien, normalerweise Kunststoffbehälter, die mit Fluorgas behandelt wurden, um ihre chemischen Eigenschaften zu verändern. Bei diesem Verfahren wird die Oberfläche des Behälters Fluor ausgesetzt, das sich mit den Polymerketten verbindet und eine Barriereschicht bildet, die die Beständigkeit des Behälters gegen Chemikalien, Feuchtigkeit und Gase verbessert. Diese Behandlung kann den Behälter haltbarer machen und seine Fähigkeit verbessern, Produkte wie Chemikalien, Arzneimittel oder Lebensmittel aufzubewahren, die sonst mit Standardkunststoffen reagieren könnten.

„Der Markt für fluorierte Behälter verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch die steigende Nachfrage nach verbesserten Barriereeigenschaften bei Verpackungen angetrieben wird. Diese Behälter bieten einen verbesserten Schutz vor Sauerstoff, Feuchtigkeit und anderen Verunreinigungen und sind daher ideal für Branchen wie die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, die Pharmaindustrie und die Chemieindustrie“, sagt Ismail Sutaria , leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Marktwert fluorierter Behälter nach Ländern

Land Wert CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Reh 2,80 % Deutschland 1,70 % China 4,90 % Vereinigtes Königreich 1,90 % Spanien 3,20 % Indien 6,20 % Kanada 4,20 %

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für fluorierte Behälter

Der weltweite Markt für fluorierte Behälter verzeichnete zwischen 2019 und 2023 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 1,6 %.

Bis 2023 erreicht der Markt einen Wert von 3.174,5 Millionen USD.

In den USA wird für die Branche der fluorierten Behälter bis 2034 ein durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum von 2,8 % prognostiziert, womit sie andere nordamerikanische Länder übertreffen wird.

Der indische Agrarsektor bietet große Chancen und für den Markt wird im Prognosezeitraum ein robustes durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum (CAGR) von 6,2 % erwartet.

Man geht davon aus, dass Kunststoffe den Markt dominieren und bis 2034 einen Marktanteil von 87,6 % erreichen werden.

Prognosen zufolge werden Flaschen die führende Produktart sein und bis 2034 einen Anteil von 49,9 % erreichen.

Enthüllung der wichtigsten Treiber, die das Wachstum des Marktes für fluorierte Behälter vorantreiben

Erhöhte Nachfrage nach chemischer Beständigkeit : Fluorierte Behälter sind hochbeständig gegen eine Vielzahl von Chemikalien und eignen sich daher ideal für die Verpackung gefährlicher, ätzender oder empfindlicher Produkte wie Industriechemikalien, Arzneimittel und Lebensmittelzusatzstoffe. Dieser wachsende Bedarf an langlebigen und schützenden Verpackungen treibt das Marktwachstum voran. Steigende Nachfrage in der Pharmaindustrie : Der Pharmasektor benötigt Verpackungslösungen, die die Integrität und Sicherheit von Medikamenten gewährleisten, insbesondere bei flüchtigen oder empfindlichen Verbindungen. Fluorierte Behälter bieten hervorragenden Schutz vor Feuchtigkeit, Luft und Licht und steigern daher ihre Akzeptanz in dieser Branche. Umweltbelange und Nachhaltigkeit : Fluorierte Behälter bieten einen verbesserten Auslaufschutz und verringern das Risiko von Produktverschwendung und Umweltverschmutzung. Ihre Fähigkeit, die Produktstabilität aufrechtzuerhalten und Verpackungsfehler zu reduzieren, steht im Einklang mit wachsenden globalen Trends zur ökologischen Nachhaltigkeit und treibt die Nachfrage nach diesen Behältern an. Wachstum im Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor : Fluorierte Behälter werden in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie zunehmend eingesetzt, da sie die Frische der Produkte bewahren, indem sie als Barriere gegen Gase, Licht und Feuchtigkeit wirken. Der wachsende Markt für verpackte Lebensmittel trägt zur steigenden Nachfrage nach diesen Hochleistungsbehältern bei. Technologische Fortschritte bei Verpackungen : Innovationen bei Fluorierungstechniken, wie z. B. verbesserte Kosteneffizienz und Anpassungsoptionen, erweitern die Palette der Produkte, die sicher in fluorierten Behältern verpackt werden können. Diese Fortschritte treiben die Akzeptanz in zahlreichen Branchen voran, darunter in der Chemie-, Pharma- und Lebensmittelverpackungsindustrie.





Wettbewerbsumfeld

Wichtige Akteure im Geschäft mit fluorierten Behältern entwickeln und bringen neue Produkte auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen kooperieren auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für fluorierte Behälter

Im November 2024 gab Savillex die Übernahme von Optimum Processing, Inc. bekannt, einem Hersteller spezialisierter Einweg-Bioverarbeitungsgeräte für biowissenschaftliche Anwendungen. Dadurch kann Savillex weltweit neue Lösungen für die Handhabung von Flüssigkeiten, die Filtration, Behälter und Eindämmung anbieten, um pharmazeutischen, biopharmazeutischen und Auftragsfertigungsunternehmen neue Möglichkeiten zu bieten.

Im Januar 2024 führte Savillex LLC. unter dem Namen Purillex eine neue Produktlinie quadratischer PETG-Medienflaschen zur Lagerung von flüssigen Medien, Puffern, Seren und anderen Zutaten ein.

Berlin Packaging kaufte Alpack Limited im Januar 2024 mit dem Ziel, seine Aktivitäten in Irland auszubauen und zu stärken.

Savillex LLC. hat im November 2023 ONFAB gekauft, ein Unternehmen, das flexible Arzneimittel-Eindämmungssysteme anbietet.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für fluorierte Behälter

Thermo Fischer Scientific

IPACKCHEM-Gruppe (Grief Inc.)

Bettix Ltd.

Berlin Packaging

Savillex, LLC.

C.L. Smith

Von Tankpla, MB

Engiplas Engineering Plastics Ltd.

Cole Palmer Instrument Company

Sanplatec-Gruppe

Valqua NGC Inc

Blütensiegel

MJS-Verpackung

Meinhard (Elemental Scientific Company)

Sedameni AG

Foxx Biowissenschaften

Contapack Pty Ltd

Kartell Labware

Fluorierte Behälter Marktsegmentierung

Nach Produkttyp:

In Bezug auf den Produkttyp ist der Markt für fluorierte Behälter in Flaschen, Krüge/Kanister, Vorratsdosen und andere Behälter (Gläser und Fässer) unterteilt. Das Flaschensegment ist weiter unterteilt in 100 bis 250 ml, 251 bis 500 ml, 501 bis 100 ml und über 1000 ml.

Nach Material:

Der Markt für fluorierte Behälter umfasst zwei Arten von Materialien, nämlich Kunststoff und Metall. Kunststoff als Material wird in Perfluoralkoxyalkane (PFA), Polyethylen hoher Dichte (HDPE), Polytetrafluorethylen (PTFE) und andere Kunststoffe (LDPE, PP, PVC, FEP) unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den Endverbrauchern auf dem Markt für fluorierte Behälter zählen unter anderem die Chemie- und Petrochemieindustrie, die Automobilindustrie, die Landwirtschaft, das Baugewerbe sowie die Pharmaindustrie.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas werden abgedeckt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

The growing demand for metal containers is driven by their durability, recyclability, and increasing use across industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial packaging.

The temperature controlled pharmaceutical containers market is set to enjoy a valuation of USD 4.8 billion in 2024, registering progression at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2034.

The thermoformed containers are packaging products made using the process of thermoforming, which involves heating a plastic sheet until it's pliable, then shaping it into a specific form using a mold, and finally cooling it to maintain the shape.

The overall scope for HDPE containers, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around USD 80.3 billion by 2033.

The rigid food containers market size is estimated to be worth USD 179.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 217.2 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The aluminum foil containers market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 billion in 2023 and record a CAGR of 5.5%. The valuation is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for convenience and sustainability is driving significant growth in disposable food containers, as consumers and businesses seek eco-friendly and efficient packaging solutions.

Global sales of intermediate bulk containers to total USD 25.5 billion in 2024. A CAGR of 5.5% is on the cards for the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) market, with total valuation touching a staggering USD 43.8 billion by 2034.

The growing demand for glass containers is driven by consumer preferences for sustainable packaging, rising health consciousness, and the increasing popularity of eco-friendly products in various industries.

The increasing demand for tin containers is driven by their durability, eco-friendly nature, and versatility, making them a preferred choice across various industries for packaging and storage solutions.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube