Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) Files Form 15c2-11 to Enhance Transparency and Compliance

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. ( OTC: CAFI ), a diversified company operating in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, is pleased to announce two key developments in its corporate evolution:

Filing of Form 15c2-11 to Enhance Transparency and Compliance:

The company has filed Form 15c2-11 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking a significant step toward improving its financial transparency and compliance. This filing is required by the SEC to enable a company to maintain its quotation on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets. By meeting these regulatory standards, Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. aims to provide accurate, complete, and timely financial information to the public.

The filing aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to improving shareholder communication and corporate governance. It ensures that investors, analysts, and regulators have clear insights into the company's financial health, operations, and strategic direction.

"We are excited to take this step towards enhancing our corporate governance and financial transparency," said Robert Clark, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. "Filing Form 15c2-11 reflects our commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders and ensuring that we adhere to the highest standards of regulatory compliance. This move will provide greater clarity and confidence to our investors as we continue to grow our business and expand into new markets."

Pending Name and Ticker Symbol Change to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY):

As part of its long-term strategy, Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is finalizing a strategic rebranding, which includes a corporate name change to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. and a new ticker symbol, FITY. This rebranding reflects the company's expanded focus on innovation in health, fitness, and wellness.

The name change accompanies the launch of the company's "51" sports supplement brand, featuring pre-workout and BCAA products, as well as its subsidiaries specializing in wellness solutions, athletic equipment, and anti-aging products.

"The name change to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. symbolizes a new chapter in our company's transformation," added Clark. "This rebranding reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and creating value for our shareholders."

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), soon to be renamed Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., is a publicly traded company focused on sports supplementation, fitness equipment, and holistic wellness. The company operates four key subsidiaries: 51, LLC, which specializes in sports supplements; The Quickness, which offers patented athletic training equipment; Astound NMN, a leader in anti-aging and DNA repair supplements; and Drago Knives, patented knife throwing technology. Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is also actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio and drive sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: