Alephium: the next-gen PoW blockchain chosen to drive GIGATONS' billion-dollar climate revolution





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGATONS, the groundbreaking platform dedicated to achieving gigaton-scale CO₂ reductions, has chosen Alephium as the foundational blockchain for its advanced GIGA Protocol, developed and deployed by its technology division, GIGATECH.

This decision positions Alephium as the backbone of one of the most ambitious net-zero technology initiatives in history, showcasing its superior blockchain technology amidst an increasingly competitive field.

GIGATONS: leading the global transition to net zero

The clean tech entrepreneurs behind GRIDSERVE, the UK’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging business powered by net-zero energy, today unveil GIGATONS, a groundbreaking global technology and funding platform designed to accelerate the global transition to net zero.

Officially launched today at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, GIGATONS is launched in response to the urgent need to address climate change and deliver the 59 gigatons of annual carbon emission reductions required by 2050, to achieve net zero and keep global temperature rises to within 1.5 degrees of warming.

By integrating blockchain technology through its GIGA Protocol, GIGATONS enables the tokenization of real-world assets, the validation of carbon credits, and full transparency in every step of its projects. A portfolio of new stable coins will bridge traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized (DeFi) and regenerative finance (ReFi) to verify carbon impact. By allowing investors to tokenise every dollar of investment and track the carbon emission reductions that result from the projects and assets they invest in, the platform creates confidence in green investment, helping to crowd in capital for genuinely impactful projects. With a goal of mobilizing and tokenizing on Alephium $100 billion over the next decade, the platform – and the green funds it supports – has already attracted significant interest, with further details to be announced in due course.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a hub for global sustainability, GIGATONS is collaborating with a broad network of partners to execute this transition at unprecedented speed and scale. Key partnerships include government entities such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Abu Dhabi Mobility, alongside private sector leaders like ABB. As part of the company’s unveiling, GIGATONS announced its first global net-zero projects: collaborating with Flow Power to rollout an EV charging network in Australia and partnering with Hearst to launch a solar-powered Bitcoin mining project with verifiable on-chain carbon accreditation.

Why Alephium? A natural choice for GIGATONS' ambitious vision

Alephium was selected after a rigorous evaluation process due to its next generation Proof of Work (PoW) consensus, which remains the most secure and decentralized blockchain technology. Unlike others, Alephium’s PoW is uniquely scalable and energy efficient, making it the ideal solution for high-impact projects like GIGATONS that require scalability, security and environmental responsibility.

Scalable Infrastructure : Alephium’s innovative Blockflow technology ensures that it can handle the enormous demands of GIGATONS’ global projects.

: Alephium’s innovative ensures that it can handle the enormous demands of GIGATONS’ global projects. Security and Smart Contracts : With its robust architecture and powerful programmability, Alephium provides the unparalleled security required to protect and manage the $100 billion GIGATONS aims to tokenize over the next decade.

: With its robust architecture and powerful programmability, Alephium provides the unparalleled security required to the GIGATONS aims to tokenize over the next decade. Sustainable Technology: Alephium’s energy-efficient Proof-of-Less Work (PoLW) consensus is aligned with GIGATONS’ mission, significantly reducing energy consumption while maintaining the highest security and decentralization standards.



“After evaluating all options, Alephium stood out as the only decentralized blockchain able to deliver the scalability, security, programmability and sustainability we need.” said Heston Harper, Co-CEO of GIGATONS and CEO of GIGATECH. “This partnership equips us with the cutting-edge technology required to safeguard and mobilize the $100 billion we aim to tokenize over the next decade, driving our ambitious mission in the net-zero era.”

“We’ve always believed in building technology that not only excels technically but also aligns with global priorities,” said Cheng Wang, Founder of Alephium. “Being chosen by GIGATONS validates our mission and proves that a lean, determined team with the right vision can make an outsized impact.”

For more information about Alephium and its partnership with GIGATONS, visit [ Alephium Website] and [ GIGATONS Website ].

About Alephium

Alephium is a next-generation Proof-of-Work blockchain combining scalability, energy efficiency, and smart contract capabilities to enable decentralized solutions for a better future.

About GIGATONS

Headquartered in ADGM, Abu Dhabi, UAE, GIGATONS is a next-generation technology and funding platform business accelerating gigatons of CO₂ reductions by scaling Net Zero Transport and Critical Power Infrastructure. By mobilising and tokenising capital, and integrating blockchain, AI, and leading-edge sustainable energy technologies, GIGATONS’ GIGA Protocol unlocks scalable, verifiable, and impactful transition era opportunities worldwide. Building on the success of GRIDSERVE, the UK’s leading sun-to-wheel EV charging business created by the founders of GIGATONS, the business aims to replicate and expand these achievements globally.

