Mantle and Nasdaq Private Market Launch Streamlined Data and Liquidity Integration for Private Companies Incorporating Open Cap Table Format Protocol

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mantle , a next-generation equity management platform, and Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) , a premier provider of secondary liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors, announced today that they have partnered to simplify the process for structuring company liquidity programs. The Mantle and NPM tech integration will connect and deliver Mantle cap table data directly into the NPM SecondMarket® Company Workstation for private companies to build custom liquidity programs.

Through NPM’s Cap Table Connect product, Mantle clients can seamlessly run tenders and automatically send cap-table data updates easily through an advanced API integration that adheres to the Open Cap Table Coalition’s Open Cap Table Format (OCF/OCX). Private companies that leverage the integration will have access to a secure framework to transport data, experienced product specialists to help structure and facilitate tenders and auctions, transfer and settlement technology to ensure the delivery of shares and funds post event, as well as reporting and monitoring with full transparency for companies, employees, and investors.

"Mantle continues to support the equity objectives of private companies with innovative solutions and expanded services. We look forward to partnering with their team to deliver products and experiences to their clients that strengthen employee recruitment, retention, and investor relations," said Eric Folkemer, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Nasdaq Private Market.

Since inception, NPM has executed more than $55 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 760+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. By servicing tender clients for over a decade, NPM can offer tender benchmarking services for private companies to evaluate different structures and performance based upon years of experience.

"At Mantle, we believe private companies deserve access to sophisticated solutions that empower them to manage their cap tables efficiently and unlock new value for shareholders. Our partnership with Nasdaq Private Market marks a significant step forward in achieving this goal. By combining our cap table management platform with NPM’s expertise in secondary liquidity, we’re shaping the future of private company equity,” said Amar Varma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mantle.

Mantle was founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who understand startups from ideation to exit. Their equity management platform empowers founders, operators, and their law firms to make better-informed decisions. This partnership will help them expand the services available to clients. Mantle clients who opt in to build a liquidity program will have their data verified and encrypted before being transferred to NPM.

About Mantle

Mantle is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the private asset management industry. By leveraging AI and advanced automation, Mantle empowers businesses, law firms, and investors to streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and gain valuable insights. Founded in 2022, the company is backed by a host of investors, including Eniac, Craft Ventures, Vaynerfund, Sierra Ventures, and Leaders Fund. Learn more about Mantle at withmantle.com .

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. In 2013, the company was founded within Nasdaq, Inc. Today it is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more about Nasdaq Private Market at nasdaqprivatemarket.com . Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

