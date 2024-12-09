CWTI’s Novel AmmEL-H2 Technology Enters Second Phase Testing With University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign/US Army Corps of Engineers Partnership

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation") is pleased to announce a research partnership with University of Illinois (project lead), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Standford University, Colorado State University and Visage Energy. The Partnership received $2,495,585 in US Federal Funding to develop non-biological ammonia treatment processes designed to minimize the production and release of the greenhouse gas (GHG) nitrous oxide (N 2 O).

CWTI is excited to continue working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and University of Illinois to demonstrate the efficacy of its AmmEL-H2TM system to preclude/minimize the production of N 2 O while treating ammonia-containing waste waters and producing hydrogen gas and other valuable chemicals.

CWTI predicts that the success of this project and a related pending project will form the foundation for the production and sale of commercial AmmEL-H2 systems within the US military and municipal water treatment sectors.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

