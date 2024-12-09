Wawanesa helping to address climate-related challenges across Prairies through new grant program

Winnipeg, MB, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to helping build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change, Wawanesa Insurance is pleased to announce three organizations from across Manitoba and Saskatchewan are among the 13 recipients of its national Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants - the Manitoba Métis Federation, the Saskatchewan Association of Watersheds Inc., and Relay Education.

More than $275,000 was awarded through the Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants, with each recipient receiving a portion of the funding.

“The Prairies are central to Wawanesa’s story, as it’s where our company originated 128 years ago,” said Graham Haigh, Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – West. “While we take great pride reflecting in our past, we also have a responsibility to look out for our collective future. It’s why we created the Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants - to support organizations like these in building stronger, more sustainable communities.”

The initiatives being supported by Wawanesa in Manitoba and Saskatchewan are:

Manitoba Métis Federation – Manitoba

This project will provide weather protection through the planting of natural shelterbelts in seven community green spaces across the province. Fruit-bearing trees and shrubs will make up the shelterbelts, helping to reduce soil erosion, increase water filtration, and protect the greenhouse structures while providing healthy produce to address food insecurity in communities. The green spaces will give the MMF an opportunity to hold community workshops to further traditional practices, knowledge, and education for youth by creating an intergenerational learning experience through land-based learning opportunities.

Saskatchewan Association of Watersheds Inc. – Yorkton, SK

In partnership with the City of Yorkton, the Saskatchewan Association of Watersheds will be installing 24 floating treatment wetlands on Hopkins Storm Water Pond – a major stormwater collection basin. The wetland vegetation islands will filter out pollutants and nutrients, control algae, and reduce sludge to improve water quality while providing a home for wildlife and pollinators. Local youth organizations will help assemble the floating treatment wetlands, teaching them how natural ecological systems play an important role in sustaining the environment.

Relay Education – Southern Saskatchewan

Relay Education will deliver educational workshops, Green Collar Careers, to roughly 1,500 students between the ages of 14 and 18 from predominantly Indigenous or low-income communities. Participants will be introduced to 40 career paths that help address challenges related to climate change, inspiring them to take a leading role in careers that will be in high demand as part of the transition to a low-carbon green economy.

Unveiled earlier this year on World Environmental Day, the local grants initiative builds on the success of the Wawanesa Climate Champions program, which provides $2 million annually to support people and organizations working on the front lines of climate resiliency.

