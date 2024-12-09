New Wawanesa climate resiliency grant program to support Ontario organizations in creating a more sustainable future

Winnipeg, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to helping build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change, Wawanesa Insurance is pleased to announce four Ontario organizations are among the 13 recipients from across Canada of its Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants.

Evergreen, Iron & Earth, and RAINscapeTO, all operating in Toronto, along with Sustainable Kingston will receive a portion of the more than $275,000 of available funding to support their local climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

“At Wawanesa, we want to become a leader in climate resiliency by helping to create stronger, more sustainable communities,” said Anna McCrindell, Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – East. “We’re proud to have a number of key national partners in our Wawanesa Climate Champions program, and know, at the same time, that incredible climate action is also underway locally from coast to coast. Our support of these outstanding Ontario organizations reflects our dedication to making a difference within the province.”

The initiatives being supported by Wawanesa in Ontario are:

Evergreen – Toronto

Funding will support Evergreen’s Outdoor Learning programs, which offer over 10,000 students and campers each year the opportunity to engage with real-world examples of climate adaptation and sustainability initiatives. The programs take a playful, experienced-based approach to learning about the intersection between urban, natural, and built worlds while meaningfully addressing climate change, connection to place, and Indigenous reconciliation to empower the next generation to build a resilient future.

Iron & Earth – Toronto

The grant will support Iron & Earth’s Climate Career Portal, an innovative online platform designed to empower individuals to transition into careers that directly contribute to Toronto’s climate resilience and sustainability goals. The portal provides tailored mentorship, educational resources, and career development tools while bridging the gap between education and employment by connecting users with local job opportunities and promoting partnerships with 17 Toronto-based employers in the green economy. As part of this initiative, Iron & Earth will deliver on-the-ground presentations of the Climate Career Portal to local organizations and educational institutions, including Mohawk College and Learning for a Sustainable Future.

RAINscapeTO – Toronto

RAINscapeTO will create five rain gardens across the Greater Toronto Area to help capture rainwater, mitigating the risk of flooding by reducing urban runoff and preventing pollutants from reaching waterways. The project will also promote groundwater recharge, enhance urban green spaces, and provide habitats for pollinators and wildlife. The creation of each rain garden will be led by a BIPOC crew member, helping to create leadership development opportunities in underrepresented communities.

Sustainable Kingston – Kingston

Sustainable Kingston will launch a series of six workshops to help local businesses, organizations, and community groups adapt to the growing impacts of climate change. The workshops will teach participants about local climate trends, assessing climate-related risks, approaches for mitigation, and resources to support ongoing adaptation efforts. The goal of this initiative is to raise awareness of the need to better prepare for climate emergencies and nurture a well-informed community capable of implementing proactive measures against climate-related challenges.

Unveiled earlier this year on World Environmental Day, the local grants initiative builds on the success of the Wawanesa Climate Champions program, which provides $2 million annually to support people and organizations working on the front lines of climate resiliency.

