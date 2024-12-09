Giga Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference December 11th, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF, FSE: BRR2), based in Vancouver, focused on nickel and cobalt, today announced that Mark Jarvis, CEO & Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th, 2024.

DATE: December 11th, 2024

TIME: 9:30AM PST / 12:30PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/4h5wQv6

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 10th – 13th, 2024

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

The positive Pre-Feasibility Study was filed in October 2023, read the PFS press release here and the full PFS report here

30-year project life with average production of 35,000 tonnes per year of nickel and 2,000 tonnes per year of cobalt

A nickel project like Turnagain with low carbon intensity in a stable jurisdiction like B.C. has a key role to play in the future of the nickel industry, in particular for the battery industry.

Giga Metals, in conjunction with partner Mitsubishi Corp., is in active discussions with potential strategic investors.

Giga Metals recently announced that the company is in receipt of a report and exploration recommendations by Dr. Stephen Beresford regarding the potential for high grade mineral targets within the Turnagain ultramafic complex. Read the press release here.



About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was filed in October 2023.

CONTACTS:

Mark Jarvis

CEO

604-681-2300

info@gigametals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com