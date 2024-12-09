Novacap Announces Partnership with Consilium Insurance

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, announced today its partnership with Consilium Insurance (“Consilium”), a leading property & casualty insurance firm specializing in commercial and personal insurance solutions. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate Consilium's growth, expand its operations across Canada, and establish a robust national platform in the damage insurance brokerage industry.

Consilium is headquartered in Montreal and was founded in 2013 with the mission to bring large-company expertise and service levels to the middle market. The Company has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored insurance services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The company's client-centric approach and deep insurance expertise have positioned it as a trusted advisor in the insurance sector.

“Novacap is thrilled to partner with Consilium and support their vision of becoming a leading national insurance brokerage,” said Jean-Philippe Garant, Principal, Financial Services, at Novacap. “Consilium's commitment to excellence and service aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we will create long-term value by leveraging our combined resources to drive growth.”

“Joining forces with Novacap marks a significant milestone for Consilium. Their extensive experience in the insurance industry and strategic support will be invaluable as we embark on this next phase of growth,” commented Christian Foisy, President of Consilium. “We look forward to expanding across Canada and North America while maintaining the high standards of service we offer our clients.”

This investment underscores Novacap's dedication to fostering growth in the financial services sector by partnering with dynamic companies poised for expansion. Consilium becomes the seventh platform investment in Novacap’s Financial Services I fund.

About Consilium Insurance

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Consilium specializes in delivering comprehensive commercial and personal insurance brokerage services. With a focus on personalized solutions and client satisfaction, Consilium serves a diverse clientele across various industries. For more information, visit www.groupeconsilium.ca .

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Industries, Financial Services, and Digital Infrastructure. Novacap combines deep sector-specific expertise with strategic and operational excellence to support entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$10 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap continues to drive innovation and growth. For more information, please visit: https://novacap.ca .