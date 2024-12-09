Sports Trading Card Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring Choice Marketing, Futera, Leaf Trading Cards, NETPRO Trading Cards, PANINI, TRISTAR Productions and United States Baseball Federation

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Trading Card Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports trading card market is forecasted to grow by USD 9.70 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.61% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing demand for acquiring sports trading cards online, growing popularity of sports leagues, and legalization of online gambling. This study identifies the introduction of bitcoin for acquiring sports trading cards online as another prime reason driving the sports trading card market growth during the next few years. Also, digital and social media marketing to increase awareness and increasing partnerships between players and vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sports trading card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the sports trading card market covers the following areas:

Sports trading card market sizing

Sports trading card market forecast

Sports trading card market industry analysis

The sports trading card market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports trading card market vendors that include Choice Marketing, Futera, Leaf Trading Cards, NETPRO Trading Cards, PANINI, Select Australia, The Upper Deck Co., TOPPS Co. TRISTAR Productions and United States Baseball Federation.

Also, the sports trading card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Sports Trading Card Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Customer Landscape



8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis

Choice Marketing Inc.

Futera Ltd.

Leaf Trading Cards

NETPRO Trading Cards

PANINI

Select Australia Pty Ltd.

The Upper Deck Co.

TOPPS Co. Inc.

TRISTAR Productions Inc.

United States Baseball Federation

