AlexJet Unveils New Global Brand Identity & Upgrades Fleet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon is pleased to announce the transition of AlexJet to ‘one brand, one platform’ model and changing its name to Falcon Luxe.

The new brand inherits the DNA of AlexJet while integrating seamlessly into the Falcon private aviation suite of brands, which also include:

Falcon Elite – a global private terminals (FBO) brand

Falcon Flight Support – a global brand offering flight support services

Falcon Technic – a suite of world-class MRO services



Can Şaşmaz, Chief Executive Officer at Falcon, commented: “With more global travellers choosing to fly private, I am confident in the continued success and expansion of Falcon Luxe. With strong demand in the Middle East, Europe and other key markets, we look forward to offering our loyal clients the finest in-flight experience along with the best value. Our commitment to the brand is reflected in continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure to provide a suite of highly personalised services.”

Falcon Luxe operates a diversified modern private jet fleet comprising 10 aircraft. The investment and expansion of the Falcon Luxe fleet has been critical in meeting demand.

In late 2024, new aircraft will join the Falcon Luxe fleet, including the long-range Bombardier Global Express 6500 in an ultra-premium configuration, in line with the further expansion of the fleet. The new aircraft will allow offering non-stop flights of up to 12,000km connecting most of the global city pairs.

Falcon Luxe will also unveil a new premium cabin design, a bet to attract high-spending travelers to flights that can top 14 hours. The new concept is aimed at setting new industry standards on the world’s longest routes. Designed with discerning travellers in mind, the new cabins promise luxury with enhanced space and comfort, allowing passengers to relax or work effortlessly on board.

When flying Falcon Luxe, every itinerary is meticulously crafted to ensure the highest levels of safety, security, and wellbeing for all passengers. Discover more about the Falcon universe at flyfalcon.com.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation. It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals (FBOs), Falcon Technic offers a full suite of MRO services; Falcon Flight Support ensures that every flight is seamless. From intuitive technology to discreet, anticipatory service, we obsess over the details, so you don't have to. Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagram and LinkedIn.

