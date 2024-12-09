Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Study, 2024-2032: Industry Projected to Generate Revenues of $48.8 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Report by Product Type, Connectivity, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive remote diagnostics market size reached US$ 13.6 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 48.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.25% during 2023-2032.



Significant growth in the automotive industry represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the improvement of vehicle performance and collection of relevant data is also driving the market growth.

The adoption of automotive remote diagnostics aids in significantly minimizing service downtime and effectively predicting component defects. In line with this, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs) is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



These technologies enable users to interact with the connected car eco-systems to offer an improved and comfortable driving experience. Other factors, including the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities on improving safety and security of the passengers, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive remote diagnostics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, connectivity, vehicle type and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Diagnostic Equipment

Software

Breakup by Connectivity:

3G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Automatic Crash Notification

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle Health Alert

Roadside Assistance

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.)

AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG)

OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

Snap-On Incorporated

Softing AG

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Vector Informatik GmbH

