Virtu Financial Celebrates Recognition at The TRADE Leaders in Trading 2024 Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announces its recognition across multiple categories at The TRADE Leaders in Trading Awards, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in trading technology.

At the European awards ceremony, Virtu was honored with Best Access to Market and Best Dark Pool Capabilities. In addition, Virtu Triton EMS received recognition for: Best User Experience, Best Provider for Large Client sand Best Provider in the UK and Europe.

At the inaugural North American awards ceremony, Virtu Triton EMS was further distinguished with awards for Best Market Access and Best Product Adaptability.

“These awards underscore Virtu’s dedication to delivering advanced and reliable trading solutions for our clients globally,” said Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Execution Services at Virtu Financial. “We’re honored to be recognized for developing and delivering technology that supports clients’ trading objectives effectively and efficiently.”

Virtu Triton EMS, a broker-neutral, multi-asset-class execution management system, is designed to provide users with a customizable interface, robust analytics and seamless integration, meeting the needs of modern traders in a dynamic market environment. These accolades affirm Virtu’s position as a trusted provider of comprehensive trading and workflow solutions.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com