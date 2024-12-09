Global Antiepileptic Drug Market to Reach USD 28.72 Billion by 2034 Amid Growing Demand for Innovative Epilepsy Therapies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insight's latest analysis highlights significant growth potential in the global antiepileptic drug market, forecasting an increase from USD 18.85 billion in 2024 to USD 28.72 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% over the next decade.

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder affecting over 70 million people worldwide, is characterized by recurrent seizures that can drastically impact the quality of life. While two-thirds of patients achieve effective seizure control through antiepileptic drug therapies, approximately 30% are classified as "drug-resistant," a category where even advanced treatments fail to alleviate symptoms. This underscores the urgent need for innovative approaches to epilepsy management, both pharmacological and non-pharmacological.

What are the Key Opportunities for the Antiepileptic Drugs Manufacturers?

The International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) refers to patients who do not respond to the combination of two carefully selected and administered anti-seizure medications (ASMs) as being "drug-resistant," which describes over 30% of epileptics who do not respond to widely known anti-seizure medications (ASMs).

In order to improve patient symptoms and their quality of life (QoL), as well as that of the caregivers, there is a great deal of responsibility placed on the research and development of novel pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies with a focused approach.

A large clinical pipeline, as well as investigational studies for the development of novel antiepileptic drugs for pediatric and geriatric patients, will set the course for the opportunistic expansion of the overall antiepileptic drugs market.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

According to analysts, the AED market holds immense promise due to a robust clinical pipeline and ongoing research into novel therapies, particularly for pediatric and geriatric populations—two groups that often face heightened challenges in managing epilepsy. The development of safer, targeted medications aims to address the unique needs of these vulnerable demographics.

However, the market is not without hurdles. Cognitive side effects, complex drug interactions, and the intricate pharmacodynamics of AEDs present significant challenges for both clinicians and patients. These complications demand enhanced focus on drug design and safety profiles to improve patient outcomes.

Future Prospects:

As global demand for effective and safer epilepsy treatments intensifies, pharmaceutical companies are urged to accelerate research and development efforts. The introduction of innovative therapies aimed at addressing drug resistance, minimizing cognitive side effects, and optimizing treatment for diverse patient groups positions the AED market as a cornerstone in the evolution of neurological care.

Key Takeaways from the Antiepileptic Drugs Market Report:

The AED industry in the United Kingdom is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

through 2034. Germany’s epilepsy medication market is estimated to demonstrate a CAGR of 4.1% by 2034.

by 2034. The antiepileptic drug industry in the United States is anticipated to see a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. China’s antiepileptic medication sector is projected to showcase a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

through 2034. The antiepileptic drug market in India is anticipated to display a CAGR of 5.4% by 2034.



"The global antiepileptic drug market is at a pivotal moment, as the prevalence of epilepsy rises and awareness grows, there is mounting pressure on pharmaceutical companies to innovate. The unmet needs of drug-resistant epilepsy and the growing demand for specialized treatments for children and elderly patients present a dual challenge and an opportunity. Breakthroughs in this space could redefine epilepsy management and drastically improve the quality of life for millions globally," said Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

What are the Factors Restraining Demand for Antiepileptic Drugs?

The management of patients with epilepsy is hampered by the cognitive adverse effects of the medicine, disease, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of antiepileptic drugs, all of which increase the likelihood of drug therapy complications in epileptic patients.

The majority of epileptic seizures can be controlled by making the most effective use of the AEDs that are currently available on the market. However, even with adequate therapy, roughly one-third of the cases remain uncontrolled. Because AEDs are complicated and epilepsy is a complex disease, drug therapy complications are frequent in people with epilepsy.

Patients who use AEDs may experience more drug interactions and drug toxicity due to the complexity of their medical conditions and prescriptions, which increases their chance of experiencing issues with their drug therapy and impairs their ability to control their seizures.

A drug therapy problem is an occurrence connected to medicine therapy that conflicts with the desired health outcome, either directly or indirectly. Drug therapy problems in patients with epilepsy are one of the major elements that influence the effectiveness of treatment and the reliability of medical care, thus hindering the market's overall growth.





Country-wise Insights

What Makes the US a Large Market for Antiepileptic Drugs?

The USA dominates the North American region with a total market share of about 76.7% in 2021 and is expected to continue to experience the same growth throughout the forecast period. This is owed to the presence of an advanced healthcare structure within the country, as well as the high prevalence of patients with epilepsy and related mood disorders.

What Makes China a Highly Lucrative Market for Antiepileptic Drugs?

China holds approximately 64.6% share of the East Asia market in 2021 and is projected to display growth at a lucrative CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. There are around 10 million epileptics in China. There is a significant "epilepsy treatment gap" in China, which is mostly a result of societal discrimination brought on by cultural views on epilepsy and shortcomings in healthcare delivery. This factor brings about an opportunity for expansion within the country, by the key players in the antiepileptic drugs market, over the forecast period.

What is Germany's Outlook in the Antiepileptic Drugs Market?

Germany is set to exhibit growth at a CAGR of nearly 4.1% in the global antiepileptic drugs market during the forecast period. The majority of adult patients with focal epilepsies in a real-world clinical context in Germany take antiepileptic medications as monotherapy, according to the German Society for Epileptology. A significant factor influencing the growth of the nation's overall market for antiepileptic drugs is the high adoption of these drugs.

Competitive Landscape of the Antiepileptic Drugs Market:

The antiepileptic drugs market is composed of a diverse range of companies, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, research institutions, and healthcare providers, all effectively competing for an increase in market share. They are either working with other businesses to achieve this goal or they are obtaining authorization from the government bodies to distribute the recently developed therapies to increase their geographic coverage.

For key players in the epilepsy medication market, adherence to good manufacturing practices (GMO) is not just a regulatory requirement but a crucial commitment. This practice significantly reduces the risk of unwanted residues in the final product, ensuring the safety and efficacy of the medication.

Across the globe, pharmacies stand as the preferred and reliable venues for obtaining epilepsy drugs. Their widespread accessibility and convenience reassure patients and healthcare providers about the consistent availability of these crucial medications.

Product launches, approvals, strategic acquisitions, and innovations are just a few of the important strategies used by market participants to maintain and grow their global reach.

Recent Developments in the Antiepileptic Drugs Market

The Canadian government approved the sale of SK Biopharmaceuticals' novel epilepsy medication, cenobamate, under the brand name Xcopri in July 2023. The business intends to increase sales in the nation.

Together, IAMA Therapeutics and PsychoGenics will investigate the effectiveness of new treatment candidates in pre-clinical animal models of Dravet syndrome. This rare pediatric epilepsy can have serious, perhaps fatal consequences, starting in January 2023.

Key Companies in the Antiepileptic Drug Market:

Merck KGaA

Eisai Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Abbott

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.



Key Segments:

By Drug Generation:

The industry is diverged into first-generation, second-generation, and third-generation based on drug generation.

By Route of Administration:

Depending on the route of administration, the industry is bifurcated into oral and intravenous.

By Distribution Channel:

Antiepileptic medications are distributed through various distribution channels, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores.

By Region:

The industry is examined across key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, as well as Middle East and Africa.

French Language:

La dernière analyse de Future Market Insight met en évidence un potentiel de croissance significatif sur le marché mondial des médicaments antiépileptiques, prévoyant une augmentation de 18,85 milliards USD en 2024 à 28,72 milliards USD d’ici 2034. Cette croissance reflète un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) stable de 4,3 % au cours de la prochaine décennie.

L’épilepsie, un trouble neurologique qui touche plus de 70 millions de personnes dans le monde, se caractérise par des crises récurrentes qui peuvent avoir un impact considérable sur la qualité de vie. Alors que les deux tiers des patients parviennent à contrôler efficacement les crises grâce à des traitements antiépileptiques, environ 30 % sont classés comme « résistants aux médicaments », une catégorie où même les traitements avancés ne parviennent pas à soulager les symptômes. Cela souligne le besoin urgent d’approches novatrices pour la gestion de l’épilepsie, tant pharmacologiques que non pharmacologiques.

Opportunités et défis du marché

Selon les analystes, le marché des DEA est extrêmement prometteur en raison d’un solide pipeline clinique et de la recherche en cours sur de nouvelles thérapies, en particulier pour les populations pédiatriques et gériatriques, deux groupes qui sont souvent confrontés à des défis accrus dans la gestion de l’épilepsie. La mise au point de médicaments plus sûrs et ciblés vise à répondre aux besoins uniques de ces groupes démographiques vulnérables.

Cependant, le marché n’est pas sans obstacles. Les effets secondaires cognitifs, les interactions médicamenteuses complexes et la pharmacodynamique complexe des DEA présentent des défis importants pour les cliniciens et les patients. Ces complications nécessitent une attention accrue à la conception des médicaments et aux profils d’innocuité afin d’améliorer les résultats pour les patients.

Perspectives d’avenir :

Alors que la demande mondiale de traitements efficaces et plus sûrs de l’épilepsie s’intensifie, les entreprises pharmaceutiques sont invitées à accélérer leurs efforts de recherche et de développement. L’introduction de thérapies innovantes visant à lutter contre la résistance aux médicaments, à minimiser les effets secondaires cognitifs et à optimiser le traitement pour divers groupes de patients positionne le marché des DEA comme une pierre angulaire de l’évolution des soins neurologiques.

Principaux points à retenir du rapport sur le marché des médicaments antiépileptiques :

 L’industrie des DEA au Royaume-Uni devrait connaître un TCAC de 5,9 % jusqu’en 2034.

 On estime que le marché allemand des médicaments contre l’épilepsie affichera un TCAC de 4,1 % d’ici 2034.

 L’industrie des médicaments antiépileptiques aux États-Unis devrait connaître un TCAC de 4,7 % de 2024 à 2034.

 Le secteur chinois des médicaments antiépileptiques devrait afficher un TCAC de 5,3 % jusqu’en 2034.

 Le marché des médicaments antiépileptiques en Inde devrait afficher un TCAC de 5,4 % d’ici 2034.

« Le marché mondial des médicaments antiépileptiques se trouve à un moment charnière, alors que la prévalence de l’épilepsie augmente et que la sensibilisation augmente, les entreprises pharmaceutiques subissent une pression croissante pour innover. Les besoins non satisfaits de l’épilepsie résistante aux médicaments et la demande croissante de traitements spécialisés pour les enfants et les patients âgés présentent un double défi et une opportunité. Les percées dans ce domaine pourraient redéfinir la gestion de l’épilepsie et améliorer considérablement la qualité de vie de millions de personnes dans le monde. a déclaré Sabyasachi Ghosh (vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Paysage concurrentiel du marché des médicaments antiépileptiques :

Le marché des médicaments antiépileptiques est composé d’un large éventail d’entreprises, notamment des fabricants de produits pharmaceutiques, des instituts de recherche et des prestataires de soins de santé, qui se disputent toutes efficacement une augmentation de leur part de marché. Soit ils travaillent avec d’autres entreprises pour atteindre cet objectif, soit ils obtiennent l’autorisation des organismes gouvernementaux de distribuer les thérapies récemment développées afin d’augmenter leur couverture géographique.

Pour les principaux acteurs du marché des médicaments contre l’épilepsie, le respect des bonnes pratiques de fabrication (OGM) n’est pas seulement une exigence réglementaire mais un engagement crucial. Cette pratique réduit considérablement le risque de résidus indésirables dans le produit final, garantissant ainsi l’innocuité et l’efficacité du médicament.

Partout dans le monde, les pharmacies sont les lieux privilégiés et fiables pour obtenir des médicaments contre l’épilepsie. Leur accessibilité et leur commodité généralisées rassurent les patients et les prestataires de soins de santé quant à la disponibilité constante de ces médicaments essentiels.

Les lancements de produits, les approbations, les acquisitions stratégiques et les innovations ne sont que quelques-unes des stratégies importantes utilisées par les acteurs du marché pour maintenir et développer leur portée mondiale.

Développements récents sur le marché des médicaments antiépileptiques

 En juillet 2023, le gouvernement canadien a approuvé la vente du nouveau médicament contre l’épilepsie de SK Biopharmaceuticals, le cénobamate, sous le nom de marque Xcopri. L’entreprise a l’intention d’augmenter ses ventes dans le pays.

 Ensemble, IAMA Therapeutics et PsychoGenics étudieront l’efficacité de nouveaux candidats traitements dans des modèles animaux précliniques du syndrome de Dravet. Cette épilepsie pédiatrique rare peut avoir des conséquences graves, voire mortelles, à partir de janvier 2023.

Principales entreprises du marché des médicaments antiépileptiques :

Merck KGaA

Eisai Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Abbott

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.



Segments clés :

Par génération de médicaments :

L’industrie est divisée en première génération, deuxième génération et troisième génération en fonction de la génération de médicaments.

Par voie d’administration :

Selon la voie d’administration, l’industrie est divisée en voie orale et intraveineuse.

Par canal de distribution :

Les médicaments antiépileptiques sont distribués par divers canaux de distribution, notamment les pharmacies hospitalières, les pharmacies de détail, les pharmacies en ligne et les pharmacies.

Par région :

L’industrie est examinée dans des régions clés, notamment l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique latine, l’Europe, l’Asie de l’Est, l’Asie du Sud, l’Océanie, ainsi que le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

