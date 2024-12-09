Major Reverse Osmosis Components Market Analysis 2024-2029: Rising Demand for Clean Water Drives Rapid Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment Market was valued at USD 18.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 32 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.20%.

The RO system consists of five major components, including cartridge prefilters, ancillary components, RO membrane modules, RO pumps and pressure vessels/housings. Cartridge prefilters have dominance in terms of revenue, as this component is used as a prefiltration technology for RO systems. The other segments, such as RO pumps and pressure vessels/housings, are growing at almost similar CAGRs due to their low replacement rate and following the same rates at which initial demand of RO systems has been recorded.



The report's scope includes categories of operating pressure: 10-100 psi, 100-400 psi and 400 psi and above, which are related to applications and end users. The high range of operating pressure is associated with industrial end users and for some parts of brackish and seawater desalination, wastewater treatment and others.



The market's application segment includes municipal water purification, brackish and seawater desalination and wastewater treatment. Among these, brackish seawater desalination has the highest share in 2023, 36.9%, followed by wastewater treatment with a 35.0% market share. The municipal water purification segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the major RO system components industry shows the highest holding of the APAC region at 33.2% in 2023, which has recorded a growth trend of 13.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2029 and will maintain the significant shareholding in the global marketplace at a rate of 37.8% by 2029. The regional growth is supported by the high adoption of RO systems in all three major segments (municipal, industrial and agricultural) in APAC countries. The ASEAN countries and Australia are actively adopting RO systems, while China is continually working on improving water extraction through desalination methods. Therefore, the individual performance of countries, depending upon geographical locations, adoption rate, awareness related to freshwater usage and availability of freshwater resources, are all acting as growth drivers for cumulative performance of the market of APAC RO system components for water treatment.



Companies like 3M, Veolia Environnment S.A., Parker Hannifin Corp. and Flowserve Corp. are some of the major companies around the world that are performing well on the RO components front. Largescale companies are focusing more on product innovation and investment in R&D for RO components to make them energy efficient and to cater to the broader range of customers that are using RO systems at municipal and industrial levels. For instance, in March 2023, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions partnered with Facens University Center to open a laboratory for R&D, academic learning and professional training with the goal of developing sustainability projects involving both Veolia employees and Facens students.

Meanwhile, small-scale companies like Entegris, Flowserve, Grundfos, Hydranautics and Parker Hannifin Corp. are catering to a narrow range of demand for RO components through competitive strategies like product launch and business expansion.



Report Scope



This report on the global market for major RO system components for water treatment includes a market study for the period of 2023 through 2029. The base year of the analysis is 2023, with 2024 through 2029 serving as the forecast period. The revenue calculated in this report is in $ million. This report is an in-depth analysis of the RO system components industry in a qualitative and quantitative manner.



The market is segmented by:

Component type: cartridge prefilters, ancillary components, RO membrane modules, RO pumps and pressure vessels/housings.

Operating pressure: 10-100 psi, 100-400 psi and 400 psi and above.

Application: municipal water purification, brackish and seawater desalination, wastewater treatment and others.

By end user: industrial, municipal and agriculture.

The report includes:

70 data tables and 59 additional tables

Analysis of the global major reverse osmosis (RO) system components for water treatment and water purification processes

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024,and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by component type, operating pressure, application, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of patents, emerging trends, and new developments

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Profiles of the market leaders, including Veolia Environnment, 3M, Parker Hannifin and Flowserve Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Introduction to Membrane-based Filtration

Introduction to Reverse Osmosis Technology

RO System Components

RO Process Configuration

Key Terms Used in RO Systems

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Applications of RO Systems Demand for Advanced Purification Methods

Restraints and Challenges High Rate of Rejected Water During the RO Filtration Process Regulations Related to the Use of Different Filtration Processes Complexity in Treating Contaminants

Opportunities Availability of Pre-Treatment Options Growth in Number of Desalination Plants



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Zwitterionic Material for RO Membranes - Advance in Membrane Technology

Nanotechnology in RO Membranes

Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Applicants

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Components Cartridge Prefilters Ancillary Components RO Membrane Modules RO Pumps Pressure Vessels/ Housings

Market Analysis, by Operating Pressure 10-100 psi 100-400 psi 400 psi and above

Market Analysis by Application Municipal Water Purification Brackish and Seawater Desalination Wastewater Treatment Other Applications

Market Analysis by End User Industrial Municipal Agriculture

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Global RO System Components Market: Market Share

Strategic Analysis

Expansion

Partnership and Acquisitions

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the RO System Components Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the RO System Components Industry

ESG Practices in the Major RO System Components Industry

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Company Profiles

3M

Entegris

Flowserve Corp.

Grundfos Holding

Hangzhou Fuyang Bona Water Purification Equipment Co. Ltd.

Hydranautics

Hydrophile Ro Components

Kovalus Separation Solutions

Ksb SE & Co. KGaA

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pentair

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Veolia

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8pfll

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment