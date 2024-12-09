ISTANBUL, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social activist Monica Lewinsky visited Istanbul in October at the invitation of Agnivesh Agarwal, founder of Primeks Medical, a medical supplies company with investment interests in local clinics and laboratories.

Lewinsky toured Primeks Medical’s state-of-the-art pathology lab, Istanbul Laboratories, export facilities of premium medical products and actively run wellness programs, as well as Estpoint aesthetic clinics in Istanbul. She praised the facilities for their innovative health technologies and advanced diagnostic capabilities, which are significant advancements, adding to Turkey’s increasing prominence in health tourism.

Monica Lewinsky is an advocate, writer, producer and public speaker known for her work in anti-bullying, fighting public shaming, and digital privacy. She gained a Master’s degree in Social Psychology from the London School of Economics in 2006, where she focused on the intersection of human behaviour and societal norms.

Leveraging her personal experiences, she became a prominent voice in the fight against cyberbullying and online harassment, partnering with organizations like the Anti-Bullying Alliance and producing impactful campaigns such as #BeStrong and her TED Talk, The Price of Shame, which has garnered tens of millions of views. Lewinsky also serves as a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, where she writes about societal issues. Her efforts have earned her recognition as a significant advocate for digital compassion and mental health awareness. Monica hosted a well-received talk at a high school in Istanbul during her time with Primeks.

About Agnivesh Agarwal:

Agnivesh is expanding his industrial reach globally, which will eventually include platinum group metal recovery in the USA and the UAE.

Primeks Medical was founded in 2015 by Agarwal, a prominent UAE-based industrial entrepreneur who also heads Fujairah Gold in the UAE. With a mission to promote both physical and mental well-being, Primeks Medical aligns closely with Lewinsky’s advocacy, underscoring the importance of psychological health alongside medical advancements.

Agarwal, the majority shareholder of Primeks Healthcare in India, has been expanding his global footprint by planning to acquire diagnostic pathology labs and medical clinics in Istanbul. His investments intend to extend to the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) recovery industry in the USA, and he is set to become the controlling majority shareholder in Aluworks Limited, a premium aluminum manufacturer in Ghana, by year-end. He is currently the second largest shareholder.

Primeks Medical, founded in 2015 by Agnivesh Agarwal, is a healthcare provider dedicated to improving both physical and mental health.

