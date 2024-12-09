Safe Software Recognized as a Niche Player in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

Surrey, BC, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software, a leader in data integration and transformation, is named a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools. Safe Software is named in the report for the 5th time.

Safe Software is the only All-Data, Any-AI solution, in the Data Integration landscape with a specialization in spatial data for over 30 years and a global community of more than 200,000 enthusiastic users.

Over 25,000 organizations in 125+ countries are transforming their businesses with Safe Software’s platform, FME (Feature Manipulation Engine), the only no-code enterprise integration platform that connects all data, anywhere, at any velocity, while also seamlessly integrating to any AI service whether in the cloud or on-premises.

Safe Software’s FME has scored 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 292 ratings as of November 26, 2024 on Gartner Peer Insights™.

“To us, this recognition by Gartner is an acknowledgement to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our global FME community,” said Don Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe Software. “At Safe Software, we believe data is a transformative asset, and our mission is to ensure businesses can access and integrate it seamlessly. Our unique Any-AI approach, combined with FME’s unmatched All Data integration capabilities, enables organizations to uncover deeper insights and turn their data into powerful drivers of meaningful change.”

Safe Software’s expertise in geospatial data sets it apart as the go-to platform for unlocking the power of location-based insights. We are dedicated to empowering organizations of all sizes to achieve meaningful outcomes quickly, supported by a strong commitment to post-sale customer success. Our focus on continuous improvement ensures FME remains a unified, cutting-edge solution for tackling complex data integration challenges and meeting evolving market needs

To learn more about elevating your business with an unparalleled data integration solution, visit fme.safe.com or attend the Safe team's Seattle conference in May 2025 to witness it firsthand.

Read the full 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools report here

Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Reports: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integrations Tools, Thornton Craig, Michele Launi, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Nina Showell, [Wednesday, December 4, 2024].

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.