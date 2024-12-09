CURE Media Group announces winners of the 2024 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program

This annual program acknowledges those who have made significant contributions to the myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) community through advocacy, research, patient support or health care innovation

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced the recipients of the 2024 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program. Since 2013, the program has recognized the individuals and organizations that have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with MPNs.

“We are proud to recognize these exceptional individuals as our 2024 MPN Heroes,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE. “Their unwavering commitment to the MPN community is nothing short of inspiring. Through their tireless efforts, they have made a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families, helping to shape a brighter future for all affected by these diseases.”

After a rigorous selection process, the following individuals have been chosen as the 2024 MPN Heroes:

Joy Anderson is an MPN Hero for her unwavering commitment to supporting patients and families of people affected by myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). Mrs. Anderson has been living with essential thrombocythemia (ET) for 24 years and is a champion of community support to fellow MPN patients on their journey. She is a liaison for the MPN Research Foundation where she leads the Florida Central region support group. Joy also unites the greater MPN community through her organization of online groups, including a private Facebook group, MPNs R Us, and as the author of her personal "I have an MPN" blog.

John Crispino, PhD, MBA, is an MPN Hero for his extraordinary impact on the myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) community through mentorship, selfless service, and for the critical role he plays as an advisor to the MPN Research Foundation. Dr. Crispino is an MPN Research Scientist and Advisor for the Department of Hematology and Comprehensive Cancer Center at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. His research has helped pave the way for new therapeutic strategies, giving hope to thousands of patients with MPNs. Dr. Crispino exemplifies the heart of an MPN Hero: a leader, mentor, and visionary who has positively impacted the entire MPN community.

Mikaela Dougherty is an MPN Hero for her extraordinary compassion and dedication to raising awareness and improving the lives of people affected by myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). As a Clinical Trial Manager, Mikaela is a true leader in the fight against MPNs and an invaluable asset to The Derald H. Ruttenberg Treatment Center, part of The Tisch Cancer Institute at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Kathryn Johnson, DNP, is an MPN Hero for her unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of care to patients living with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). Her extraordinary compassion shines through as she has difficult conversations with patients. She goes above and beyond to connect patients with support groups and social workers, and she tirelessly advocates for them with insurance companies to secure the resources they need. Kathryn serves as a Clinical Program Manager for The Derald H. Ruttenberg Treatment Center, part of The Tisch Cancer Institute at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

The MPN Research Foundation’s (MPNRF) Patient Impact Council (PIC) is a patient organization that is well-deserving of the title of MPN Hero. This inspiring group of patients and caregivers spans a diverse range of myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) experiences, diagnoses, demographics, and geographic locations. Each council member brings their lived experience in MPNs, interest in medical research, community engagement, and unique insights forward, helping MPNRF advocate for the patient experience.

Ned Weinshenker, PhD, is an MPN Hero, as both a patient, having been diagnosed with myelofibrosis (MF) in 2018, and as a patient advocate. He is dedicated to improving the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and raising awareness for the MPN community at large. Through his participation in clinical trials and by sharing his experience, Ned helps raise awareness of MPNs and helps others in navigating the complicated course of the disease and the treatment options.

Richard “Rick" Winneker, PhD, is an MPN Hero for dedicating 20+ years of his career to leading patient-centered research programs, with the last 10+ years having specifically focused on improving the lives of people affected by myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). Dr. Winneker dedicates his scientific training, industry research experience, and deep curiosity to overseeing research and discovery programs that will be the most meaningful to patients.



These remarkable individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving the lives of those affected by MPNs, raising awareness and advancing research in this critical area of oncology. Nominations for the 2025 MPN Heroes program are now open through February 28, 2025. Please visit mpnheroes.com to learn more.

Incyte partners with CURE Media Group to support the program, with CURE hosting the annual MPN Heroes recognition ceremony. Supporting the MPN community is an ongoing priority for Incyte, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel medicines.

