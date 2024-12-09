Glaucoma Therapeutics Strategic Industry Report 2024 - Growth in Specialty Eye Clinics Enhancing Treatment Reach

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Glaucoma Therapeutics was estimated at US$5.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the glaucoma therapeutics market is driven by several factors, including the aging population, innovative drug delivery methods, and heightened awareness about early detection. The increasing prevalence of glaucoma in elderly populations has led to sustained demand for treatment options. Innovations in drug delivery, such as sustained-release implants and microdosing technologies, are enhancing patient adherence and treatment effectiveness, making these options highly appealing.

Furthermore, public health campaigns and improvements in diagnostic technology have facilitated early detection, allowing patients to start treatment sooner and improving outcomes. These drivers collectively position the glaucoma therapeutics market for continued growth as it adapts to the needs of a growing and aging patient base.





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

