Successful Medical Writing Online Training Course January 16-17, 2025: From Protocol to CTD Training Course

Success in the pharmaceutical industry depends on the speed and efficiency of new drug approvals. This process largely relies on the quality of documentation submitted to the regulatory authorities, and a high standard of medical writing plays a vital role in ensuring a positive outcome. This intensive three-day medical writing course will help you to improve your skills and achieve this standard.

Gain in-depth knowledge on general writing and data presentation skills, specifically in the kind of documents most frequently encountered in clinical research

the international guidelines and standards Explore both the theoretical and practical aspects of writing for regulatory authorities through illustrative examples

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

The course will be of interest to all those in the pharmaceutical industry who prepare research reports and documentation intended for regulatory authorities. Although the focus of the seminar is on clinical research, many of the principles will also apply to other types of reports, including pre-clinical, CMC and veterinary documentation. The practical training will benefit not only those new to medical writing but also those wishing to perfect their existing writing skills, including full-time medical writers and those who only occasionally write research documentation or regulatory submissions.

Day 1 - Fundamentals of Regulatory Medical Writing

Introduction to Regulatory Medical Writing

Overview of medical writing in the pharmaceutical industry

Types of documents

Project management

Working cross-functionally

Document reviews

Quality checks

Regulatory environment and guidelines

Regulatory agencies and key regulatory guidelines

Drug development lifecycle and regulatory milestones

Regulatory documents

What are they and why are they needed?

Developing the protocol and ICFs

Developing the CSR

Developing the Investigator's Brochure

Developing the DSUR

Day 2 - Scientific Advice and Marketing Applications

Briefing documents

What are they?

Why are they needed?

How are they developed?

Importance of real-world evidence and patient-centred outcomes

The Common Technical Document

Introduction to clinical submission dossiers

Writing the clinical overview & the clinical summary

