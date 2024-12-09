Disposable Syringes Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Safety Syringes Segment is Forecast to Reach US$15 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Syringes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Disposable Syringes was estimated at US$14.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$21.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the disposable syringes market is driven by several factors, including rising healthcare needs, technological advancements, and global vaccination initiatives. The increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes, which require regular injections, and the rising geriatric population contribute to the heightened demand for these products. The global focus on immunization and vaccination campaigns, especially in response to infectious diseases and pandemics, has also led to a surge in disposable syringe consumption.



Furthermore, the emphasis on infection control in healthcare facilities drives the preference for single-use syringes, ensuring patient safety and compliance with medical standards. Technological innovations, such as the development of auto-disable and smart syringes, are enhancing safety measures and reducing the risks associated with needle reuse, propelling market growth further. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, coupled with government support for vaccination programs, continues to bolster the demand for disposable syringes globally.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Safety Syringes segment, which is expected to reach US$15 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Conventional Syringes segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach $5.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Disposable Syringes Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Disposable Syringes Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Disposable Syringes Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Disposable Syringes Market such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Medtronic PLC, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Smiths Medical and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Disposable Syringes market report include:

B. Braun Melsungen

Becton, Dickinson

Medtronic

Retractable Technologies

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Disposable Syringes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Infection Control Boosting Demand for Disposable Syringes

Growth in Vaccination Programs Driving Market Expansion

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fueling Demand for Safe Injection Systems

Development of Smart Syringes with Safety Features Generating Market Interest

Government Initiatives for Immunization Programs Supporting Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Auto-Disable Syringes Enhancing Market Adoption

Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies Driving Syringe Demand

Surge in Demand for Prefilled Syringes for Easy and Safe Medication Delivery

Increasing Awareness About Single-Use Medical Products for Infection Prevention

Growth of the Biotechnology Industry Driving Use of Disposable Syringes in Research

Rise in Outpatient Care and Home Healthcare Services Expanding Market Reach

Expansion of Needle Exchange Programs to Reduce HIV Transmission Risk

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

