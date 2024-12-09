Lone Star PACE Profiled in Award-Winning TV Series Hosted by Dennis Quaid

DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leading administrator of Texas’ Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program, is proud to announce it was selected to participate in the award-winning Viewpoint series hosted by critically acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid.

The episode, scheduled for distribution on public television stations in Texas and across the U.S. beginning Dec. 9, will explore the push for sustainability in commercial real estate. Lone Star PACE President Lee McCormick and Chief Operating Officer Glenn Silva were selected to explain the significance of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing in this new, environmentally conscious landscape.

Lee McCormick, president of Lone Star PACE, said: “It was a true honor to participate in the Viewpoint series. Our primary purpose as an administrator is to educate the public about the benefits of C-PACE financing for both commercial real estate and the environment. We are grateful to have been able to spread the word via this powerful program.”

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid provides cutting-edge content on a range of important contemporary topics to educate, inform and inspire audiences across North America. The series features short documentaries covering a variety of topics, including business, technology and culture.

Glenn Silva, COO of Lone Star PACE, said: “Demand for C-PACE financing has exploded in recent years due to capital markets dislocation happening alongside a groundswell of corporations committing to sustainability. Seeing C-PACE highlighted by the Viewpoint series is a testament to its significance as a commercial real estate financing tool."

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) allows property owners to access low-cost, long-term financing for energy and water conservation systems at commercial buildings. Property owners can use C-PACE to finance new construction, renovations, retrofits or recapitalizations.

The Viewpoint segment can be viewed online here. The episode will air in full on public TV stations across the U.S. for up to one year.

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. We help local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and trade associations promote economic development and conservation by facilitating C-PACE projects with property owners, PACE lenders, contractors and other stakeholders. Our goal is to promote energy and water conservation as well as increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings for property owners.

