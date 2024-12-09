Inspection Robots Market Analysis by Type, Application, End User and Geography - Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inspection Robots Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type, Application, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The inspection robots market is projected to reach $5.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the inspection robots market is fueled by the growing demand for automated inspection processes, stringent government regulations & compliances related to product quality & safety, and the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. However, the high initial investment requirements and the shortage of skilled & qualified personnel hinder market growth.



Moreover, the technological advancements in inspection robots are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the efficient integration of inspection robots with existing production lines and safety issues with inspection robots are some of the major challenges impacting market growth.



Based on type, the inspection robots market is segmented into stationary robots and mobile robots. In 2024, the stationary robots segment is expected to account for the largest share of 54.0% of the inspection robots market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the rising need to meet specified quality standards, high efficiency with reduced downtimes provided by stationary robots, greater occupational safety, and intelligent data analysis.



However, the mobile robots segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as their flexibility in covering large infrastructure areas with a single robot, their capability to inspect critical and hazardous areas, and the increasing adoption of mobile robots in inspection services, particularly within the oil and gas industry.



Based on application, the inspection robots market is segmented into visual inspection, ultrasonic inspection, photogrammetry, laser scanning, thermal inspection, radiography inspection, alternating current field measurement, tangential eddy current array, and other applications. In 2024, the ultrasonic inspection segment is expected to account for the largest share of 20.0% of the inspection robots market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the growing adoption of inspection robots to detect flaws and assess the integrity of materials and the rising use of inspection robots to increase the speed and efficiency of inspection.



However, the visual Inspection segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of inspection robots to automate repetitive inspection tasks and the increasing need for visual inspection in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage.



Based on end user, the inspection robots market is segmented into industry and inspection services. In 2024, the industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of 71.5% of the inspection robots market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality standards, the adoption of robots for quality inspection, and the need to optimize production processes across manufacturing industries.



Moreover, the industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the global inspection robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 63.2% of the global inspection robots market. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automation and advanced technologies, the presence of leading companies operating in this market, and the easy availability of their forthcoming products and services. Additionally, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.



Key Players:



Some of the key players operating in the inspection robots market are ABB, KUKA, Universal Robots, FANUC, DENSO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric, Seiko Epson, Waygate Technologies, Eddyfi Technologies, ANYbotics, Hangzhou Shenhao Technology Co., Robotnik Automation, PetroBot Technologies, Systematics India, SMP Robotics Systems and Energy Robotics.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments based on type, application, and end user?

What was the historical market for inspection robots?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the inspection robots market?

Who are the major players in the inspection robots market?

What is the competitive landscape like?

What are the recent developments in the inspection robots market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the inspection robots market?

Who are the emerging players in the inspection robots market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Application

3.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Growing Demand For Automated Inspection Processes Supporting Market Growth

4.2.2. Stringent Government Regulations & Compliances Related To Product Quality & Safety Driving Market Growth

4.2.3. Increasing Adoption Of Industry 4.0 Technologies Accelerating Market Expansion

4.2.4. High Initial Investment Requirements Limiting Market Growth

4.2.5. Shortage Of Skilled & Qualified Personnel Restricting The Adoption Of Inspection Robots

4.2.6. Technological Advancements In Inspection Robots Expected To Generate Growth Opportunities For Market Stakeholders

4.2.7. Efficient Integration of Inspection Robots With Existing Production Lines Expected To Remain A Major Challenge

4.2.8. Safety Issues With Inspection Robots Impacting Market Growth

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Degree of Competition



5. Inspection Robots Market Assessment - by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Stationary Robots

5.3. Mobile Robots



6. Inspection Robots Market Assessment - by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Ultrasonic Inspection

6.3. Thermal Inspection

6.4. Radiography Inspection

6.5. Visual Inspection

6.6. Laser Scanning

6.7. Tangential Eddy Current Array

6.8. Photogrammetry

6.9. Alternating Current Field Measurement

6.10. Other Applications



7. Inspection Robots Market Assessment - by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Industry

7.2.1. Automotive

7.2.2. Food and Beverage

7.2.3. Oil & Gas

7.2.4. Semiconductor & Electronics

7.2.5. Aerospace & Defense

7.2.6. Pharmaceuticals

7.2.7. Machinery & Metal

7.2.8. Other Industries

7.3. Inspection Services



8. Inspection Robots Market Assessment - by Geography

9. Competition Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Market Share Analysis (2023)

ABB

Fanuc

Yaskawa Electric

KUKA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10. Company Profiles

Systemantics India

SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

Energy Robotics GmbH

Hangzhou Shenhao Technology Co., Ltd.

Waygate Technologies

Eddyfi Technologies

Anybotics

ABB

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA

Universal Robots

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

