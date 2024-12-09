Online Baby Products Retailing Market Report 2024-2028

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online baby products retailing market size is forecast to increase by USD 25.1 billion at a CAGR of 13.65% between 2023 and 2028.
The market is driven by competitive pricing and discounts on baby products, increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products, and rise in disposable income and growing urbanization.
This study identifies the growing omnichannel retailing as another prime reason driving the online baby products retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in packaging of baby products and increased role of social media platform in online sales of baby products will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the online baby products retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The report on the online baby products retailing market covers the following areas:
- Online baby products retailing market sizing
- Online baby products retailing market forecast
- Online baby products retailing market industry analysis
The online baby products retailing market is segmented as below:
By Platform
- Mobile
- PC or tablet
By Product
- Baby toys
- Baby gear
- Baby apparel
- Baby diaper products
- Baby personal care products and others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online baby products retailing market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon, Baby Earth, Babydash, Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy Co. Brainbees Solutions, DRESS CODE, eBay, J Sainsbury plc, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Otway Technology Pty Ltd., Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand.
Also, the online baby products retailing market market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Historic Market Size
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Competitive Landscape
Competitive Analysis
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Baby Earth
- Babydash Sdn Bhd
- Babyshop Group
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Best Buy Co. Inc.
- Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- DRESS CODE
- eBay Inc.
- J Sainsbury plc
- Kidsroom
- Mumzworld.com
- Otway Technology Pty Ltd.
- Pupsik Studio LLP
- Qurate Retail Inc.
- Rakuten Group Inc.
- Saks Direct Inc.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Tru Kids Brand
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80up7h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.