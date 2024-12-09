Online Baby Products Retailing Market Report 2024-2028

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online baby products retailing market size is forecast to increase by USD 25.1 billion at a CAGR of 13.65% between 2023 and 2028.

The market is driven by competitive pricing and discounts on baby products, increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products, and rise in disposable income and growing urbanization.

This study identifies the growing omnichannel retailing as another prime reason driving the online baby products retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in packaging of baby products and increased role of social media platform in online sales of baby products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the online baby products retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the online baby products retailing market covers the following areas:

Online baby products retailing market sizing

Online baby products retailing market forecast

Online baby products retailing market industry analysis

The online baby products retailing market is segmented as below:



By Platform

Mobile

PC or tablet

By Product

Baby toys

Baby gear

Baby apparel

Baby diaper products

Baby personal care products and others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online baby products retailing market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon, Baby Earth, Babydash, Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy Co. Brainbees Solutions, DRESS CODE, eBay, J Sainsbury plc, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Otway Technology Pty Ltd., Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand.

Also, the online baby products retailing market market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baby Earth

Babydash Sdn Bhd

Babyshop Group

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

DRESS CODE

eBay Inc.

J Sainsbury plc

Kidsroom

Mumzworld.com

Otway Technology Pty Ltd.

Pupsik Studio LLP

Qurate Retail Inc.

Rakuten Group Inc.

Saks Direct Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Tru Kids Brand

