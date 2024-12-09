Purchase of own shares

Paris, 02 December 2024, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 16,500 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of
transaction		Identification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6425/11/2024FR000013175715752.39CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6425/11/2024FR00001317573752.60TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6425/11/2024FR00001317573,10652.13XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6426/11/2024FR000013175714351.72AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6426/11/2024FR000013175718951.37CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6426/11/2024FR000013175712951.28TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6426/11/2024FR00001317572,83951.40XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6427/11/2024FR00001317575250.55AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6427/11/2024FR0000131757949.86CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6427/11/2024FR00001317573,23950.22XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6428/11/2024FR000013175717150.22AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6428/11/2024FR000013175716650.29CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6428/11/2024FR00001317572750.45TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6428/11/2024FR00001317572,93650.23XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6429/11/2024FR00001317575151.14AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6429/11/2024FR000013175724550.81CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6429/11/2024FR00001317575050.80TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6429/11/2024FR00001317572,95450.85XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL16,50050.97 
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 25th, 2024) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

19.02.2025: Publication of 2024 Group annual results

24.04.2025: Publication of 2025 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands & lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com








PRESS CONTACT




Media relations manager

Fanny Mounier
T. + 33 1 45 38 37 32
fanny.mounier@eramet.com


