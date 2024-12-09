New Camfil Guide to IAQ in Universities and Colleges - The Case for Prioritizing Indoor Air Quality in Higher Education

Riverdale, NJ, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) in educational institutions has become increasingly clear in recent years. With the average American spending around 90% of their time indoors, ensuring clean and healthy air is essential for the safety, comfort, and well-being of students, faculty, and staff in higher education institutions. A new comprehensive analysis by global air filtration manufacturer Camfil highlights the critical need for universities to adopt effective building management programs that focus on air ventilation and filtration strategies to improve IAQ.



Educational Impact of Poor Air Quality

Pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter pose significant health risks, leading to issues like headaches, allergic reactions, and even long-term conditions such as chronic respiratory diseases and cognitive dysfunction. The article details how common indoor air pollutants are known to affect the quality of teaching and learning, demonstrating that good IAQ is essential for student performance and cognition.



Strategies for Improving IAQ in Universities

Furthermore, the article discusses compliance requirements for air quality in higher education institutions, detailing the ASHRAE standards and EPA building codes that educational institutions must follow. It provides actionable strategies for improving IAQ, advocating for tailored air ventilation and filtration solutions that suit the unique needs of different university spaces, such as classrooms and lecture halls.



Innovative Filtration Solutions Tailored to Each Case

By integrating demand-controlled mechanical ventilation with high-efficiency filters, universities can significantly enhance their indoor air quality. Global air filtration manufacturer Camfil plays a vital role in this effort by providing innovative air filtration solutions that improve overall IAQ in educational settings. With a commitment to sustainability and health, Camfil offers a range of advanced filters and equipment designed to meet the diverse needs of educational institutions. Camfil’s new guide serves as a crucial resource for facility managers and decision-makers, offering insights into best practices for creating healthier learning environments. Investing in IAQ not only safeguards the health of the campus community but also fosters improved educational outcomes, making it a priority for all educational institutions.



Read the full guide on air quality in universities here.





About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

Camfil offers air filtration solutions that address all air quality issues in educational institutions. For more than half a century, we have been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.



The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/.





Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

