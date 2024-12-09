Copper Market Poised for Robust Growth with a Steady CAGR of 5.03% Through 2030, Reaching US$341.96 billion

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global copper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03%, reaching a market size of US$341.96 billion in 2030 from US$267.39 billion in 2025.



The market is expected to be driven by the growth of the electric vehicles industry, clean and renewable energy, the rising manufacturing and industrial sector, an increase in the real estate sector, and other related industries. With the rise in urbanization, the United Nations projected that 68% of the global population will live in urban areas by 2050. Countries have been investing significant capital into developing EV infrastructure and the clean energy sector.



Additionally, the 5G Infrastructure will play a significant role in the overall market growth in the coming years. In the coming years, increasing investment in research and development of 5G and increasing contribution of 5G in the global economy are reasons for boosting the copper wire market in the projected period.





Global copper market drivers



There are many applications of copper, particularly in the booming automotive industry. The transition to the electric vehicle (EV) industry is rapidly increasing the demand for copper in the projected period. The use of copper in electric motors, battery technology, and charging infrastructure is anticipated to fuel the market growth.



For instance, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, the sales of electric cars are rapidly increasing in the European Union, countries such as Italy, Spain, and France had a year-on-year increase of 18.9%, 16.7%, and 16.1%, respectively, in 2023 compared to 2022. Additionally, in 2023, 25.8% of the new cars registered were hybrid cars, and 14.6% of the newly registered cars were electric cars. In October 2022, the number of new electric cars registered was 7,46,234 cars, which grew to 8,55,484 cars in 2023.



Additionally, government subsidies and incentives are increasing to develop EV infrastructure as it is safe and less harmful to the environment than conventional vehicles. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy is providing subsidies of US$3,700 to US$7,500 federal tax credit for all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Similarly, the Government of Canada has announced that it will provide subsidies of up to US$5,000 to Canadian individuals and businesses to purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Hence, the increasing sales of electric vehicles and rising government initiatives to improve the EV infrastructure are anticipated to boost the copper market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant share in the coming years.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share in the copper market, owing to the increasing demand for clean and renewable energy from countries such as India and China. For instance, in India, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is the nodal agency promoting the use of grid-connected and off-grid renewable energy in the country. The data by the MNRE on May 2023 showed that India's installed renewable energy capacity reached 179GW, of which wind energy is 67GW, and solar energy comprises 43GW. Hence, these above factors are anticipated to fuel the copper market in the APAC region.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $267.39 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $341.96 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. GLOBAL COPPER MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Primary Copper

5.3. Secondary Copper



6. GLOBAL COPPER MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive & Heavy Equipment

6.3. Industrial

6.4. Electrical & Electronics

6.5. Construction

6.6. Others



7. GLOBAL COPPER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold

GRUPO MEXICO

KGHM

Glencore

Codelco

Chinalco

BHP

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Lundin Mining

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

