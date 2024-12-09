[Latest] Global Event Management Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 22,022.4 Million by 2033 at a 11.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Event Management Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Event Planning, Event Marketing, Venue & Ticket Management, Analytics and Reporting, Others, Services, Professional Services, Consulting, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services, Others), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Application (Event Organizers & Planners, Corporate, Government, Education, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Event Management Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7,218.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8,070.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 22,022.4 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Event Management Software Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Digital Transformation: The event management software market is propelled by the widespread adoption of digital tools and platforms, enabling organizers to efficiently plan, promote, and execute events in a digital ecosystem.

Rising Demand for Automation: Automation of event logistics, attendee registration processes, and marketing campaigns reduces manual workload, enhances operational efficiency, and appeals to organizers seeking streamlined event management solutions.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Modern software solutions offer personalized event experiences, real-time updates, and mobile-friendly interfaces, significantly improving attendee engagement and satisfaction. This focus on enhancing the attendee experience drives demand among organizers aiming to deliver memorable events.

Analytics and Insights: Advanced analytics tools provide deep insights into attendee behavior, event performance metrics, and return on investment (ROI), empowering organizers to make data-driven decisions and optimize future event strategies for better outcomes.

Global Connectivity: Cloud-based event management platforms facilitate seamless collaboration among dispersed event teams and stakeholders worldwide. These platforms enable real-time access, updates, and scalability across different geographical locations, catering to global event management needs efficiently.

Integration with IoT and AI: Incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities enhances event management capabilities. Features such as smart venue management, attendee tracking, and personalized recommendations based on data insights attract tech-savvy organizers looking for innovative and efficient event solutions.

Event Management Software Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2024, Zoom and Swoogo have partnered to integrate Zoom Events’ virtual platform with Swoogo’s in-person event management technology. This collaboration aims to streamline hybrid events, enhancing engagement and enabling event organizers to effectively connect with larger and more diverse audiences across virtual and physical settings.

In 2023, Whova expanded its event registration system to 39 countries, adding 16 new countries. This initiative aims to enhance global accessibility and expand its customer base worldwide, bolstering Whova’s capabilities to serve diverse international event management needs effectively.

In 2022, Cvent, Inc. acquired Blackstone for USD 4.6 billion, leveraging Blackstone’s expertise in hospitality and events to enhance its offerings. The acquisition aims to drive business expansion and introduce innovative solutions to strengthen Cvent’s position in the events and meetings industry.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8,070.3 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 22,022.4 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 7,218.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Event Management Software Market Report





Event Management Software Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Event Management Software Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Decreased Demand: The pandemic caused widespread cancellations and postponements of physical events, significantly reducing the immediate demand for event management software designed for in-person gatherings.

Shift to Virtual Events: The rapid adoption of virtual events surged during COVID-19, prompting a shift towards event management software that supports online event planning, live streaming, virtual networking, and attendee engagement in a digital environment.

Adaptation to Hybrid Events: Software developers are enhancing platforms to seamlessly support hybrid events, integrating features for both virtual participation and in-person experiences to meet evolving event preferences.

Focus on Health and Safety: Integration of health and safety features within event management software, such as capacity management tools, contactless check-ins, and health screening protocols, to reassure organizers and attendees alike.

Enhanced Virtual Experience: Continued innovation in virtual event capabilities, including advanced virtual networking tools, interactive session formats, and virtual exhibition spaces, to replicate and enhance the engaging aspects of traditional in-person events.

Data-driven Insights: Utilization of sophisticated analytics and reporting functionalities to provide organizers with actionable insights into attendee behavior, event performance metrics, and return on investment, enabling data-driven decision-making and event optimization.

Resilient Infrastructure: Strengthening of cloud-based infrastructure and scalability to accommodate varying event sizes and requirements, ensuring reliable performance and flexibility for hosting virtual, hybrid, and potentially larger-scale physical events post-pandemic.

Sustainability Initiatives: Embracing sustainability practices within event management software development, such as reducing carbon footprints through virtual options, promoting eco-friendly event planning solutions, and supporting green initiatives among event organizers and participants.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Event Management Software Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Event Management Software Market – Regional Analysis





Event Management Software Market – Regional Analysis

The Event Management Software Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America leads in adopting advanced event management software with a focus on integrated analytics for ROI optimization. There’s a trend towards personalized attendee experiences and sustainability initiatives in event planning, reflecting a mature market with a high demand for scalable solutions.

Europe: Europe emphasizes regulatory compliance and data protection in event management software. Trends include the integration of AI for predictive analytics and customer relationship management (CRM) integration for enhanced attendee engagement. The market also shows a growing preference for virtual event solutions post-pandemic.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific witnesses rapid adoption of cloud-based event management solutions, driven by the growth of corporate events and increasing digitalization. Trends include mobile-first platforms, localization of software to cater to diverse cultural preferences, and investments in AI-powered event technologies for personalized attendee experiences.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA regions are witnessing trends in mobile-centric event management solutions, facilitating remote participation, and real-time updates. There’s a rise in demand for software supporting cultural diversity, multi-language support, and local regulatory compliance, enhancing market penetration and meeting regional event management needs effectively.

List of the prominent players in the Event Management Software Market:

List of the prominent players in the Event Management Software Market:

Cvent Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

Aventri Inc.

Bizzabo Ltd.

EventMobi

Splash

Whova

Attendify

Hubilo

Hopin

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (Zoom Events)

GoTo (LogMeIn Inc.) (GoToWebinar GoToMeeting)

XING Events (XING SE)

RegFox by Webconnex

Planning Pod

Others

The Event Management Software Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software Event Planning Event Marketing Venue & Ticket Management Analytics and Reporting Others

Services Professional Services Consulting Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance Managed Services Others



By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Event Organizers & Planners

Corporate

Government

Education

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

