Seaweed Based Alternative Meat Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Umaro Foods, Algaia, KIMICA, The Seaweed Company and Yemoja

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seaweed Based Alternative Meat Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global seaweed-based alternative meat market is estimated to reach US$1.75 billion in 2030, increasing from US$885.486 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.62%.



The worldwide seaweed protein market is expanding rapidly as a result of the increased use of seaweed protein and extracts. Because of the presence of bioactive substances such as colors, vitamins, phlorotannins, polysaccharides, peptides, minerals, and nutritional effects, seaweed is being used in a variety of sectors.



The growing global population, increasing resilience of plant-based meat, and seaweed's health benefits and cultivation efficiency are projected to boost the seaweed-based alternative meat market. As per the Department of Product Design, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, the global population will be 9.8 billion by 2030. The demand for fresh meat and the scarcity of farmland are expected to shift to alternative protein cultivation, which will not strain the available land.



This is significantly projected to increase the production of alternative non-land cultivated protein sources, including seaweed. Additionally, as per the source, over 500 seaweed species are available globally for food. The health benefits associated with seaweed consumption, its efficient production, investments, and research are projected to push the demand, increasing this market's growth.





Increasing investment in the plant-based food products market



A major factor pushing the global seaweed-based alternative meat market is the increasing investments in the plant-based food products market. The global plant-based food products, especially the plant-based meat and seafood products category, witnessed a significant investment aimed at developing production techniques and improving the taste and texture of these products.



The Goof Food Institute, or GFI, in its report, stated that the total global investment in the plant-based food sector reached about US$8.5 billion in 2023. The agency stated that the total investment in plant-based meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy products reached US$907.7 million, which accounted for about 11% of the total plant-based food industry globally.



GFI further stated that various countries have also introduced new policies and regulations aimed at boosting the demand for the plant-based food market in their respective nations. It further noted that Canada invested about US$110 million, for public funding to boost and support the plant-based protein market in the nation. Similarly, the UK and German governments also introduced major policies and investment plans to grow alternative protein research and development in their countries.



North America is forecasted to hold a major share of the global seaweed-based alternative meat market.



The North American region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the global seaweed-based alternative meat market. The North American region, especially the USA, Canada, and Mexico, are among the biggest meat consumers globally. This region also witnessed significant growth in its total vegetarian and vegan population, which is expected to push the plant-based meat products market. The Great Green Wall organization, in its report, stated that Mexico is home to the second largest vegetarian population in the globe, with about 19% of the total population of the nation being vegetarian. Similarly, Canada's total population of vegetarians was recorded at about 9.4% in 2023.



Reasons for buying this report::

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $885.49 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1750 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View



5. GLOBAL SEAWEED-BASED ALTERNATIVE MEAT MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lectin

5.3. Phycobiliprotein



6. GLOBAL SEAWEED-BASED ALTERNATIVE MEAT MARKET BY MEAT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pork

6.3. Poultry

6.4. Chicken

6.5. Others



7. GLOBAL SEAWEED-BASED ALTERNATIVE MEAT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Umaro Foods, Inc.

Algaia

KIMICA Corporation

The Seaweed Company

Yemoja

