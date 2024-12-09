Things Are Heating Up This Winter in Chesapeake! The Hot Chocolate Tour of Summit Pointe is Here to Melt Your Hearts

CHESAPEAKE, VA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to sip on some history, Chesapeake! Hot chocolate, the beloved drink with origins dating back over 5,000 years to ancient Central and South America, is taking center stage this winter at Summit Pointe. From now through January 31, the Hot Chocolate Tour of Summit Pointe invites you to warm up, chill out, and indulge in decadent twists on this timeless classic.

Whether you’re a hot chocolate purist or a connoisseur of creative cocoa concoctions, this tour will have your taste buds singing. Here’s where you can find the sweetest (and steamiest) stops in Chesapeake’s hottest new district:



Bay Barber Co. – Sip on classic hot chocolate while you get a cut or shave, proving self-care has never tasted so good.



Cork & Bull Chophouse – Cozy up with a Bourbon Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate or stick with the classic. Either way, you’re winning.



Neat Bird – Treat yourself to a velvety hot chocolate with toasted marshmallow foam or go all in with the Quaker Campout, featuring graham cracker-infused brandy.



Pale Horse Coffee – Refresh your cocoa game with their Frosted Mint Hot Chocolate, a minty twist you didn’t know you needed.



Toastique – Keep it festive with their Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate—a holiday hug in a cup.



Union Taco – Turn up the heat with a Spiced Horchata Hot Chocolate, or spike it with RumChata, tequila, mezcal, or whiskey for a little extra warmth.



Wasserhund Brewing Co. – Adults, meet the Haagen Dog, an ice cream stout float. Kids? They get a cozy mug of regular hot chocolate—no ID required.



With more locations potentially joining the tour, every visit promises a new flavor adventure. Availability varies, so make sure to check in with participating businesses to secure your cocoa fix!





About Summit Pointe

Summit Pointe isn’t just a destination—it’s the destination for modern living in Chesapeake. This vibrant district combines luxury apartment living with a curated mix of shops, award-winning restaurants, and unique experiences like the Hot Chocolate Tour. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or drinks, there’s something for everyone in this sleek, contemporary hub.



From year-round events to veteran-owned coffee shops and local breweries, Summit Pointe has quickly become Chesapeake’s new downtown and entertainment epicenter.



So grab your scarves, gather your friends, and let the Hot Chocolate Tour warm your winter and your spirit.



Visit Summit Pointe at 555 Belaire Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, check out www.SummitPointeVa.com







It’s a heat wave you’ll actually want to bundle up for!



