Investors Claim Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Concealed Regulatory Risks - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Bancorp is now the target of a securities class action, alleging that the company and certain of its top executives misled investors about its anti-money laundering practices and compliance with federal regulations.

Class Period: Mar. 1, 2024 – Aug. 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 31, 2025

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) Securities Class Action:

The complaint contends that Customers Bancorp misrepresented its financial health and business prospects by concealing material information regarding its risk management and compliance deficiencies.

The alleged misconduct began to come to light on April 12, 2024, with the abrupt dismissal of the company’s CFO, Carla Leibold, for undisclosed policy violations. This news sent the price of Customers Bancorp shares almost 5% lower the next day.

Then, on August 8, 2024, Customers Bancorp attached an agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia (“Reserve Bank”) to its quarterly filing. The agreement recited that the Reserve Bank “identified significant deficiencies related to [Customers] Bank’s risk management practices and compliance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations relating to anti-money laundering” and “regulations issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States Department of the Treasury[.]”

This news drove the price of Customers Bancorp shares over 13% lower that day.

“We believe that investors were misled by Customers Bancorp’s false and misleading statements,” said Reed Kathrein, a partner at Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the investors. “We are investigating whether the company’s management knew about these issues and failed to disclose them to the public.”

