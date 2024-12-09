Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) Faces Investor Class Action Alleging Revenue Round-Tripping & Improper Use of Consent Farms – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital marketing giant Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is now facing a class action lawsuit from aggrieved investors who claim they were deceived about the company's true financial health and business practices.

Class Period: Feb. 27, 2024 – Nov. 13, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 21, 2025

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Zeta and certain of its executives misled investors by misrepresenting the company’s business, operations, and financial performance. Specifically, the complaint accuses the company of using deceptive practices, such as two-way contracts and consent farms, to artificially inflate revenue and mislead investors.

The allegations came to light on November 13, 2024, after a scathing report published by activist short-seller Culper Research. The report detailed a number of alleged fraudulent activities, including round-tripping revenue and collecting user data through deceptive means.

Following the release of the report, the Company’s stock price fell 37% over a single trading day.

Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating investors’ claims.

“We are investigating the allegations made by Culper Research to determine whether Zeta Global has indeed engaged in fraudulent activities and misled investors," said Reed Kathrein, a partner at Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the investors. "If proven true, Zeta's actions could constitute serious securities fraud.”

