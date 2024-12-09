Humacyte’s (HUMA) Statements to Investors Called Into Question in Light of FDA Violations – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, a biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine, is now facing an investor class action alleging that the company misled investors about the status of its key product and the regulatory compliance of its manufacturing facilities.

Class Period: May 10, 2024 – Oct. 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 17, 2025

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit claims that Humacyte and certain of its executives failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the company’s Durham, North Carolina facility had significant manufacturing compliance issues, including deficiencies in quality assurance and microbial testing.

The alleged misconduct came to light after the FDA’s inspection of the facility and the subsequent delay in the review of Humacyte’s Biologic License Application (BLA) for its acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV). Specifically, on August 9, 2024, the company announced that the FDA would require additional time to complete its review of the BLA. Then, on October 17, 2024, the FDA issued a Form 483 detailing multiple violations at the Durham facility.

Following these revelations, Humacyte’s stock price experienced a significant decline.

These events have prompted shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into the alleged claims.

“Investors appear to have been harmed by Humacyte’s alleged failure to disclose critical information about its business and operations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation. “If the allegations are true, we believe that the company’s conduct constitutes a serious violation of securities laws,” said Kathrein.

