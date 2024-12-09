iPack Rx Unit Dose Packaging System Achieves CE Certification, Enhancing Medication Safety and Efficiency

ALEXANDRIA, La., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC is proud to announce that its innovative iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System is now CE, CE/UK certified, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to improving patient safety through precise unit dose packaging and bar code labeling of medication.

The iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System streamlines the packaging and labeling of medications, ensuring healthcare providers can deliver the correct dose to the correct patient at the correct time. This state-of-the-art tabletop packager minimizes the risk of medication errors, enhances regulatory compliance, and supports efficient pharmacy operations.

CE certification signifies that the iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System meets stringent European health, safety, and environmental protection standards. This achievement not only underscores the system’s quality and reliability but also reinforces Pearson Medical’s dedication to advancing healthcare technology through innovative solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce the CE/UK certification of our iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System,” said W. Brent Pearson, CEO of Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC. “This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to enhancing patient care. We believe this system will significantly improve the accuracy of medication identification and administration in healthcare facilities across Europe and the UK.”

The iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System is designed with user-friendly features, including our intuitive software, m:Print® Bar Code Labeling Software, customizable packaging options, and real-time tracking capabilities. These advancements empower pharmacies to optimize Rules-Based Workflow, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

With CE certification, Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC is now poised to expand its presence in European and British markets, offering innovative and compliant solutions to healthcare providers seeking to enhance their medication packaging and labeling practices.

For more information about the iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System and its benefits, please visit www.pearsonmedical.com or contact us at info@pearsonmedical.com.

About Pearson Medical

With over 27 years of experience as a pioneer in pharmacy automation, Pearson Medical Technologies creates safe, smart and efficient medication delivery solutions for pharmacies, including bar coded unit dose and multi-dose medication packaging systems and labeling software.

For More Information on Pearson products, please contact:

Opal Andrus

VP, Marketing & Sales

oandrus@pearsonmedical.com

(866) 640-3603