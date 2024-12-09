Westland Insurance partners with Northern Super League for three-year sponsorship

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s leading insurance brokers, is thrilled to announce a three-year partnership with the Northern Super League (NSL), the first and only professional women’s soccer league in Canada. This collaboration underscores Westland Insurance's commitment to supporting the growth and development of women's sports across the country.

As the official insurance brokerage of the Northern Super League, Westland Insurance will provide essential insurance solutions tailored to the needs of the League, its players, and its clubs. Westland’s expert advisors will work hand in hand with the NSL to deliver customized insurance solutions that evolve with the league’s needs. From personal insurance for players to comprehensive risk management for clubs, Westland’s extensive network of insurers offers competitive rates and diverse options.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce this multi-year partnership with the Northern Super League, Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league,” said Cari Watson, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Client Experience at Westland Insurance. “When we learned about the opportunity to work with the NSL, we jumped at it. This league represents a significant step forward for professional women’s soccer in Canada and as the official insurance brokerage partner, our commitment goes beyond providing coverage. We’re here to make sure the athletes have the specialized insurance options they need to be successful. Working with the league, we’re excited to build a future where every player is supported, on and off the field.”

This partnership with the NSL is not just an investment in women's soccer, it’s a major advancement towards a more inclusive and equitable future for all female athletes. The NSL’s growth vision aligns with Westland’s commitment to community giving initiatives across the nation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) efforts.

“We are excited to welcome Westland Insurance into the NSL family,” said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. “Their focus on community and excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of professional women’s soccer in Canada. Together, we will create a lasting impact, providing a safe and sustainable foundation for our athletes to thrive.”

Sports commitment

Westland has a history of investing in sport-related partnerships that directly support the communities where it operates, fostering the growth and development of sports nationwide. The organization is also proud to support the Ontario Hockey League, the Halifax Wanderers (men’s soccer team in Atlantic), and the Saskatoon Blades (WHL hockey team.)

Community impact

Westland's community impact strategy focuses on several key areas, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), wellness and mental health, housing and food insecurity, local community volunteer programs, and climate action and environmental sustainability. By addressing these needs through employee volunteering, sponsorships, and donations, Westland hopes to lay the groundwork for stronger communities in Canada’s future. In 2023, nearly $1 million was invested in financial support to local communities across the nation through donations and sponsorships. Read Westland’s Community Impact Report for more information.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.