Riverside Natural Foods Ltd. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select MadeGood Granola Bar Products Over Potential Presence of a Piece of Metal

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Natural Foods Ltd. is voluntarily recalling certain batches of MadeGood granola bars due to the potential presence of a piece of metal in the product, which, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard. The health and safety of our consumers is our highest priority. This recall is being initiated as a precautionary measure; no injuries have been reported.

Specific products impacted by this recall include the following MadeGood products: Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars, and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars. Recalled products were produced between January and November 2024 and distributed throughout Canada, the United States and other international markets. Product UPCs and best before dates included in the recall can be found on the website madegoodfoods.ca.

Riverside has conducted an extensive investigation where the recalled products were manufactured, and has identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process. The company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated.

The company is conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities and working closely with retailers for the removal of recalled products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to check them against the list and return the recalled product to the store where they bought it for a full refund.

The health and safety of our consumers is our highest priority. If you have questions regarding the recall, please contact the MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695 between 8am and 5pm EST. For more information, visit the MadeGood website.

Impacted product list can be found below:

December 9, 2024 – Voluntary Recalled Products:

*Items with a Z after the Best Before Date are excluded from this recall [e.g., 2025 OC 14 Z].

Product Description Size UPC Best Before Date* Chocolate Banana Granola Bars 120g (5 bars) 687456213040 2025 MA 11 up to and including 2026 JA 17 Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

1.5 kg (63 bars) 10687456216017 2025 OC 13 960g (40 bars)

X002CYW2IB 2025 JN 28 up to and including 2025 OC 25 10687456216444 2025 JN 29 up to and including 2025 OC 25 120g (5 bars) 687456213019 2025 MA 09 up to and including 2025 DE 08 and 2025 DE 10; 2025 DE 24; 2025 DE 26; 2026 JA 10; 2026 JA 17; 2026 FE 03 720g (30 bars) X001TO8QCB 2025 AL 19; 2025 JN 08; 2025 AU 02; 2025 AU 03; 2025 AU 22 360g (15 bars) 687456216119 2025 MA 10 up to and including 2026 JA 10 and 2026 FE 03; 2026 MR 24 576g (24 bars) 687456216300 2025 MA 02 up to and including 2026 JA 10 720g (30 bars) 687456217062 2026 FE 21; 2026 FE 22; Chocolate Chip Mini Granola Bars

1.08 kg (90 bars) 10687456214532 2025 MA 12 up to and including 2025 AU 05 576g (48 bars) 10687456215973 2025 AU 05 up to and including 2026 JA 30 Mixed Berry Granola Bars

1.5kg (63 bars) 10687456216024 2025 SE 21 960g (40 bars)

X002CYZ8M3 2025 JL 27; 2025 OC 03 10687456216468 2025 JL 27 120g (5 bars) 687456213026 2025 MA 25 up to and including 2025 DE 29 Cookies & Creme Granola Bars 120g (5 bars) 687456213750 2025 JL 05 up to and including 2026 FE 10 Strawberry Granola Bars 120g (5 bars) 687456213170 2025 MA 22 up to and including 2025 NO 22 and 2026 JA 19 Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars

120g (5 bars) 687456214139 2025 JA 08 up to and including 2025 AU 31 and 2025 SE 18 720g (30 bars)

X002UAC79V 2025 MR 18 up to and including 2025 MA 15 480g (20 bars) 687456215747 2025 FE 05 up to and including 2025 MR 05 360g (15 bars) 687456215822 2025 JL 23; 2025 SE 17; 2025 OC 16 1.34 kg (56 bars) 10687456216932 2025 AU 29; 2025 SE 20 Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars



120g (5 bars) 687456214122 2025 FE 15 up to and including 2025 NO 13 720g (30 bars) X002VWC1ZD 2025 MR 07; 2025 AL 01; 2025 AL 15; 2025 MA 10 Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars

120g (5 bars) 687456214146 2025 JA 05 up to and including 2025 SE 14 720g (30 bars) X002VWCL2L 2025 MR 15; 2025 MA 12; 2025 MA 30 Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars 720g (30 bars) Variety Pack 720g (30 bars)

X002ZQLF4X 2025 FE 15; 2025 MA 10; 2025 MA 30 MadeGood Variety Pack



35 count X0043RPWYV 2024 DE 06 up to and including 2025 JL 20 7 count X00347PCCN 2025 FE 17; 2025 FE 18; 2025 FE 21



About Riverside Natural Foods Ltd.

Riverside Natural Foods Ltd. is a family-owned business and the parent company of MadeGood, Good To Go, and Cookie Pal brands. Our purpose is to inspire a healthier and more compassionate world, where access to good food becomes a reality for all. We are a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. For more information, visit www.riversidenaturalfoods.com.

About MadeGood

MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthier snacks that are organic, allergy-friendly, rich in nutrients, and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced.

