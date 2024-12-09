HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 Financial Results

Highlights of the third quarter include:

Revenue of $300.4 million, an increase of 21% compared to $249.2 million in Q3 FY24.

Net income of $5.7 million, compared to $14.7 million in Q3 FY24, with non-GAAP net income of $69.4 million, an increase of 33% compared to $52.2 million in Q3 FY24.

Net income per diluted share of $0.06, compared to $0.17 in Q3 FY24, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.78, compared to $0.60 in Q3 FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA of $118.2 million, an increase of 24% compared to $95.6 million in Q3 FY24.

9.5 million HSAs, an increase of 15% compared to Q3 FY24.

Total HSA Assets of $30.0 billion, an increase of 33% compared to Q3 FY24.

16.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 8% compared to Q3 FY24.

The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $60.0 million.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

"Strong third quarter results delivered by Team Purple helped drive HSAs to 9.5 million, HSA Assets to $30 billion, Total Accounts to 16.5 million and quarterly revenue to over $300 million, all quarterly records," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Year to date, we have generated $264 million of cash from operations. This momentum has enabled us to return $60 million of capital to our shareholders via share repurchases, accelerate platform investments, raise our fiscal 2025 guidance, and provide a healthy initial outlook for fiscal year 2026."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $300.4 million, an increase of 21% compared to $249.2 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $119.2 million, custodial revenue of $141.0 million, and interchange revenue of $40.3 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $69.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $14.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $52.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $118.2 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024, an increase of 24% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 39% of revenue, compared to 38% for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of October 31, 2024 were 9.5 million, an increase of 15% year over year, including 717,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 21% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2024 were 16.5 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2024 were $30.0 billion, an increase of 33% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $16.4 billion of HSA cash and $13.6 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.7 billion as of October 31, 2024.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $60.0 million during the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. As of October 31, 2024, $240.0 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, management expects revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.195 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $88 million and $96 million, resulting in net income of $0.99 to $1.08 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $274 million and $281 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.08 to $3.16 (based on an estimated 89 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $470 million to $480 million.

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, management expects revenue of approximately $1.275 billion to $1.295 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 41.5% to 42.5% of revenue. These amounts assume an average annualized yield on HSA cash of approximately 3.4% to 3.5%.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release (other than with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026) to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release. A reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not included, because our net income outlook for this future period is not available without unreasonable efforts as we are unable to predict certain significant items excluded from this non-GAAP measure, such as stock-based compensation expense and income tax provision.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, December 9, 2024 to discuss the fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple" service and approach at www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

risks relating to our upcoming CEO transition;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

rputnam@healthequity.com





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

October 31, 2024

January 31, 2024

(unaudited) Assets

Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 322,163 $ 403,979 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,516 and $3,947 as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 106,712 104,893 Other current assets 66,371 48,564 Total current assets 495,246 557,436 Property and equipment, net 3,890 6,013 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,845 48,380 Intangible assets, net 1,228,476 835,948 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 67,745 67,868 Total assets $ 3,488,347 $ 3,163,790 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,352 $ 12,041 Accrued compensation 47,514 49,608 Accrued liabilities 86,725 46,038 Operating lease liabilities 9,948 9,404 Total current liabilities 154,539 117,091 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,081,039 874,972 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 44,202 48,766 Other long-term liabilities 25,275 19,270 Deferred tax liability 58,605 68,670 Total long-term liabilities 1,209,121 1,011,678 Total liabilities 1,363,660 1,128,769 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 86,823 and 86,127 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,893,088 1,829,384 Accumulated earnings 231,590 205,628 Total stockholders’ equity 2,124,687 2,035,021 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,488,347 $ 3,163,790



HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Service revenue $ 119,174 $ 114,082 $ 354,108 $ 337,115 Custodial revenue 140,953 100,005 401,281 281,161 Interchange revenue 40,305 35,132 132,568 118,924 Total revenue 300,432 249,219 887,957 737,200 Cost of revenue Service costs 86,860 75,721 246,122 233,498 Custodial costs 10,241 8,029 29,406 24,104 Interchange costs 6,305 6,287 24,213 20,281 Total cost of revenue 103,406 90,037 299,741 277,883 Gross profit 197,026 159,182 588,216 459,317 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 22,636 19,656 67,655 58,714 Technology and development 60,189 55,614 174,859 163,573 General and administrative 31,789 27,153 102,285 80,516 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,350 23,213 84,876 69,545 Merger integration 34,437 2,655 38,357 8,157 Total operating expenses 177,401 128,291 468,032 380,505 Income from operations 19,625 30,891 120,184 78,812 Other expense Interest expense (18,155 ) (13,545 ) (45,377 ) (41,814 ) Other income, net 4,748 3,741 11,266 8,325 Total other expense (13,407 ) (9,804 ) (34,111 ) (33,489 ) Income before income taxes 6,218 21,087 86,073 45,323 Income tax provision 515 6,414 15,735 15,975 Net income and comprehensive income $ 5,703 $ 14,673 $ 70,338 $ 29,348 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.81 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.79 $ 0.34 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 87,193 85,697 86,935 85,424 Diluted 88,634 87,122 88,699 86,707



HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 70,338 $ 29,348 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123,269 115,167 Stock-based compensation 74,717 59,939 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,805 2,150 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,576 1,157 Deferred taxes (10,065 ) (15,928 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,819 ) 654 Other assets (11,672 ) (12,820 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,004 8,241 Accrued compensation (3,161 ) (14,829 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities 24,757 (2,363 ) Operating lease liabilities, non-current (5,796 ) (9,966 ) Other long-term liabilities (4,845 ) 5,003 Net cash provided by operating activities 264,108 165,753 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (37,900 ) (30,413 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,756 ) (1,134 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (452,241 ) (3,257 ) Net cash used in investing activities (491,897 ) (34,804 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 736,875 — Principal payments on long-term debt (536,875 ) (54,375 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (3,748 ) — Repurchases of common stock (58,513 ) — Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 3,188 (183 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 5,046 3,404 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 145,973 (51,154 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (81,816 ) 79,795 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 403,979 254,266 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 322,163 $ 334,061



HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 50,203 $ 44,194 Income tax payments, net 23,817 24,777 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 4,754 2,882 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 106 98 Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities 1,500 — Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios 20,325 — Exercise of common stock options receivable 7 19



Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 3,751 $ 4,343 $ 11,210 $ 12,342 Sales and marketing 3,700 3,506 11,873 9,763 Technology and development 6,353 5,923 18,747 15,098 General and administrative 7,319 7,890 32,887 22,736 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 21,123 $ 21,662 $ 74,717 $ 59,939



Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) October 31, 2024

October 31, 2023

% Change

January 31, 2024

HSAs 9,508 8,295 15 % 8,692 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 186 163 14 % 497 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 568 453 25 % 949 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 616 — * — HSAs with investments 717 592 21 % 610 CDBs 6,955 6,984 0 % 7,006 Total Accounts 16,463 15,279 8 % 15,698 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 16,400 15,167 8 % 15,318 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 16,177 15,034 8 % 15,105

* Not meaningful



HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2023

% Change

January 31, 2024

HSA cash $ 16,386 $ 13,971 17 % $ 15,006 HSA investments 13,601 8,597 58 % 10,208 Total HSA Assets 29,987 22,568 33 % 25,214 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 16,441 13,977 18 % 14,210 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 16,064 14,024 15 % 14,071



Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2023

% Change

January 31, 2024

Client-held funds $ 748 $ 761 (2 ) % $ 842 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 770 794 (3 ) % 791 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 823 862 (5 ) % 845



Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 5,703 $ 14,673 $ 70,338 $ 29,348 Interest income (3,897 ) (3,713 ) (10,881 ) (7,795 ) Interest expense 18,155 13,545 45,377 41,814 Income tax provision 515 6,414 15,735 15,975 Depreciation and amortization 12,371 14,567 38,393 45,622 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,350 23,213 84,876 69,545 Stock-based compensation expense 21,123 21,662 74,717 59,939 Merger integration expenses 34,437 2,655 38,357 8,157 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,702 1,379 5,015 4,033 Costs associated with unused office space 812 950 2,408 3,252 Other (1,026 ) 301 (368 ) 454 Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,245 $ 95,646 $ 363,967 $ 270,344



Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2025 Net income $88 - 96 Interest income (13 ) Interest expense 60 Income tax provision 22 - 24 Depreciation and amortization 51 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112 Stock-based compensation expense 98 Merger integration expenses 42 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 7 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Other expense 0 Adjusted EBITDA $470 - 480



Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 5,703 $ 14,673 $ 70,338 $ 29,348 Income tax provision 515 6,414 15,735 15,975 Income before income taxes - GAAP 6,218 21,087 86,073 45,323 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,350 23,213 84,876 69,545 Stock-based compensation expense 21,123 21,662 74,717 59,939 Merger integration expenses 34,437 2,655 38,357 8,157 Costs associated with unused office space 812 950 2,408 3,252 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,576 — 1,576 1,157 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 86,298 48,480 201,934 142,050 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 92,516 69,567 288,007 187,373 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 23,129 17,391 72,002 46,843 Non-GAAP net income 69,387 52,176 216,005 140,530 Diluted weighted-average shares 88,634 87,122 88,699 86,707 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.79 $ 0.34 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.78 $ 0.60 $ 2.44 $ 1.62





(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.



Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2025 Net income $88 - 96 Income tax provision 22 - 24 Income before income taxes - GAAP 110 - 120 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112 Stock-based compensation expense 98 Merger integration expenses 42 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 255 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 365 - 375 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 91 - 94 Non-GAAP net income $274 - 281 Diluted weighted-average shares 89 GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $0.99 - 1.08 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $3.08 - 3.16





(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations. (2) GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.



Certain terms