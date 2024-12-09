Myriad Genetics to Present New Data at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc . (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced it will present new data at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS), including a spotlight presentation on a breast cancer risk assessment tool that combines a polygenic score for all ancestries.

Additional new data will show how Myriad’s second-generation tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) assay demonstrated high sensitivity, specificity and measurement accuracy, which, together, will facilitate improved resolution in residual-disease detection and extend lead times in recurrence detection.

“We are very excited to share validation data of our MRD assay. SABCS gives us the opportunity to showcase our clinical expertise in the prevention and treatment of early and advanced breast cancer,” said George Daneker, MD, President and Chief Clinical Officer, Oncology, Myriad Genetics. “Myriad is one of the only labs that can offer germline and tumor genomic testing, combined with customizable workflow solutions and point-of-care patient education sessions. Our test results are supported by treatment-focused reporting, concordance checks between germline and tumor genomic results, and a summary sheet designed to help oncologists and breast surgeons interpret actionable insights more effectively.”

Myriad Genetics Data Presentations

Spotlight Presentation: Session 16, PS16-01: Polygenic Risk

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, 5:30-7:00 pm (CST), Hemisfair Ballroom 3

Presenter: Timothy Simmons, PhD, Biostatistician III, Myriad Genetics

The presentation will share longitudinal validation in the UK Biobank of a breast cancer risk assessment tool that combines a polygenic score for all ancestries with traditional risk factors.

Rapid-Fire Presentation: RF1-06

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, 12:00-12:50 pm (CST), Hall 1

Presenter: Katie Johansen Taber, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Product Research & Partnerships, Myriad Genetics

Dr. Johansen Taber will share data detailing the association of polygenic-based breast cancer risk prediction with patient management.

Poster Presentation: P2-04-23

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, 5:30-7:00 pm (CST), Halls 2-3

Presenter: Ashley Acevedo, PhD, Staff Computational Scientist, Myriad Genetics

This poster shares the analytical validation of a high-definition tumor-informed Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) assay to demonstrate robust detection at low-tumor fractions, which are common in breast cancer.

Poster Presentation: P3-02-10

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, 12:30-2:00 pm (CST), Halls 2-3

Presenter: Holly Pederson, MD, Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Pederson will share her evaluation of a polygenic risk score as a predictor of breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and early-onset disease in Hispanic women.

In addition to data presentations, Myriad will welcome attendees to its booth (#1327) during exhibition hours. Among the Myriad products highlighted in the company’s SABCS exhibit are:

MyRisk ® Hereditary Cancer Test evaluates 48 genes to help healthcare providers identify their patients’ risk of developing 11 different types of hereditary cancer. MyRisk’s clear, actionable results are the foundation for personalized care plans to help patients make confident, informed decisions about medical management. MyRisk with RiskScore ® provides unaffected patients with a comprehensive, personalized assessment of the five-year risk and remaining lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.

evaluates 48 genes to help healthcare providers identify their patients’ risk of developing 11 different types of hereditary cancer. MyRisk’s clear, actionable results are the foundation for personalized care plans to help patients make confident, informed decisions about medical management. provides unaffected patients with a comprehensive, personalized assessment of the five-year risk and remaining lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. Precise Tumor ® Molecular Profile Test is a pan-cancer solid tumor comprehensive genomic profiling test that helps clinicians with straightforward interpretations, prioritization of therapies, and the next steps specific to each patient’s genomic result.

is a pan-cancer solid tumor comprehensive genomic profiling test that helps clinicians with straightforward interpretations, prioritization of therapies, and the next steps specific to each patient’s genomic result. MyChoice ® CDx is one of the most comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) tests available, enabling physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The MyChoice test comprises tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies (loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions).

is one of the most comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) tests available, enabling physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The MyChoice test comprises tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies (loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions). EndoPredict ® Breast Cancer Prognostic Test is for patients with ER+, HER2-, node negative or node positive breast cancer. The test provides three individualized results used to help determine the most appropriate breast cancer treatment.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that the company will present new data at SABCS and that the company’s new data that will be shared at SABCS will show how the company’s second-generation tumor-informed MRD assay demonstrated high sensitivity, specificity and measurement accuracy, which, together, will facilitate improved resolution in residual-disease detection and extend lead times in recurrence detection. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com