Alta Copper Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as Well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Copper Corp. (TSX: ATCU; OTCQX: ATCUF; BVL: ATCU) (“Alta Copper” or the “Company”) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project in Peru, today announced that Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair, CEO and Director of the Company, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 10th, 2024.

Date: Wednesday, December 11th, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Link: https://bit.ly/4h5wQv6

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 11th to December 13th, 2024.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) showing Robust Economics → May 2024

Reconstitution of Board of Directors and Senior Management Changes → July 2024

Drill Permit Application (“DIA” & “ESIA”) Submitted December 2023 → Approved

Certificates of Non-Existence of Archaeological Remains (“CIRAS”) → Received

About Alta Copper

Alta Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 97 square km of highly prospective land located 102 km northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit and the Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4 km NE-SW trend in northern Peru’s prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

Alta Copper Corp

Giulio T. Bonifacio

Executive Chair, CEO and Director

+1 604 318 6760

gtbonifacio@altacopper.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

+ 1 212 220 2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timeline, resources expansions and impact on PEA economics. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Alta Copper Corp.

