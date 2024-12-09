Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, December 9, 2024 - Pursuant to the share repurchases announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 277,905 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between December 2, 2024, and December 6, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Daily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK) 12/2/2024 92,000 270.4372 24,880,222 12/3/2024 90,990 277.8241 25,279,215 12/4/2024 74,818 281.1744 21,036,906 12/5/2024 20,097 282.8504 5,684,444

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 868,951 treasury shares as of December 6, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

https://www.nasdaq.com/european-market-activity/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares

-END-

