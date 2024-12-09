BeyondBrain Unveils Lumi AI Travel Agent

World’s First Voice-Activated Platform That Books and Manages Trips— Hotels and restaurants —With Cultural Finesse

SHIBUYA, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondBrain, a visionary force in travel technology, proudly introduces Lumi AI Travel Agent, the world’s first voice-activated platform designed to fully secure hotels worldwide, and reserve tables at select restaurants in Thailand and Japan—all through a simple, natural conversation. Lumi doesn’t just make recommendations; it executes them. With this groundbreaking solution, the era of juggling multiple websites or struggling with foreign-language bookings is over.

“Lumi is a genuine industry first,” says the BeyondBrain Marketing Team. “It does more than streamline travel—it humanizes it. By speaking naturally, travelers tap into a global concierge that not only handles bookings and itinerary changes, but also respects cultural nuances, transforming every trip into a more meaningful, personal experience.”

Global Convenience with Local Nuance

  • Hotels Worldwide: With a single voice command, Lumi seamlessly arranges hotel accommodations anywhere across the globe—no complicated interfaces, no endless browsing.
  • Restaurant Reservations in Thailand & Japan: For a truly authentic culinary adventure, Lumi directly books tables at select restaurants in gastronomic hotspots like Thailand and Japan, bridging language and cultural gaps to deliver genuine local flavor.
  • Effortless, Conversational Interface: Simply state your preferences, and Lumi does the rest. No hold times, no confusion—just a friendly, intuitive dialogue that results in effortless travel planning.

More Than an Assistant—A Trustworthy Travel Ally

  • Real-Time Modifications: Plans changed mid-journey? Need to extend hotel stays, or swap out activities on the fly? Lumi adapts instantly, keeping your travel experience fluid and worry-free.
  • 80+ Languages, Cultural Insight: Fluent in over 80 languages, Lumi communicates directly with local establishments. This multilingual mastery ensures every interaction is culturally sensitive, respectful, and natural.
  • 24/7 Personalized Service: Whether you’re crossing continents or exploring your own city, Lumi is available around the clock, ready to refine every detail of your trip.

The Lumi Promise: Discover, Simplify, Enhance

  1. Discover Unique Locales: Powered by advanced AI, Lumi tailors recommendations to uncover hidden gems that align with your interests—whether that’s off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods, intimate art galleries, or niche festivals.
  2. Simplify Trip Planning: No more tedious research or juggling multiple platforms. Lumi streamlines everything from initial inspiration to final bookings, freeing you to focus on enjoying your journey.
  3. Enhance Travel Management: Lumi provides real-time updates, timely destination tips, and effortless itinerary adjustments, ensuring your adventures remain fresh, relevant, and inspiring at every turn.

One Voice Command, Infinite Possibilities—Now in Beta

Lumi signals a new era in global exploration. Perfect for cultural enthusiasts seeking authenticity, efficiency-driven professionals with complex schedules, and spontaneous adventurers hungry for their next thrill, Lumi’s immersive and intuitive approach fundamentally redefines travel.

Beta Opportunity for Early Adopters:
BeyondBrain is currently welcoming beta testers to experience Lumi before its public launch. The first 1,000 users who sign up will gain early access on a first-come, first-served basis, enjoying exclusive features and the chance to help shape Lumi’s future enhancements.

For more information, visit www.lum-i.com.

Media Contact:
BeyondBrain Marketing Team
marketing@beyondxbrain.com

About BeyondBrain
Founded in 2023, BeyondBrain is a cutting-edge technology solutions company reshaping the travel landscape through AI innovation. With Lumi—its pioneering AI travel platform—BeyondBrain sets new standards for planning, managing, and experiencing journeys worldwide.

