BeyondBrain Unveils Lumi AI Travel Agent

SHIBUYA, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondBrain, a visionary force in travel technology, proudly introduces Lumi AI Travel Agent, the world’s first voice-activated platform designed to fully secure hotels worldwide, and reserve tables at select restaurants in Thailand and Japan—all through a simple, natural conversation. Lumi doesn’t just make recommendations; it executes them. With this groundbreaking solution, the era of juggling multiple websites or struggling with foreign-language bookings is over.

“Lumi is a genuine industry first,” says the BeyondBrain Marketing Team. “It does more than streamline travel—it humanizes it. By speaking naturally, travelers tap into a global concierge that not only handles bookings and itinerary changes, but also respects cultural nuances, transforming every trip into a more meaningful, personal experience.”





Global Convenience with Local Nuance

With a single voice command, Lumi seamlessly arranges hotel accommodations anywhere across the globe—no complicated interfaces, no endless browsing. Restaurant Reservations in Thailand & Japan: For a truly authentic culinary adventure, Lumi directly books tables at select restaurants in gastronomic hotspots like Thailand and Japan, bridging language and cultural gaps to deliver genuine local flavor.

More Than an Assistant—A Trustworthy Travel Ally

Plans changed mid-journey? Need to extend hotel stays, or swap out activities on the fly? Lumi adapts instantly, keeping your travel experience fluid and worry-free. 80+ Languages, Cultural Insight: Fluent in over 80 languages, Lumi communicates directly with local establishments. This multilingual mastery ensures every interaction is culturally sensitive, respectful, and natural.

The Lumi Promise: Discover, Simplify, Enhance

Discover Unique Locales: Powered by advanced AI, Lumi tailors recommendations to uncover hidden gems that align with your interests—whether that’s off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods, intimate art galleries, or niche festivals. Simplify Trip Planning: No more tedious research or juggling multiple platforms. Lumi streamlines everything from initial inspiration to final bookings, freeing you to focus on enjoying your journey. Enhance Travel Management: Lumi provides real-time updates, timely destination tips, and effortless itinerary adjustments, ensuring your adventures remain fresh, relevant, and inspiring at every turn.



One Voice Command, Infinite Possibilities—Now in Beta

Lumi signals a new era in global exploration. Perfect for cultural enthusiasts seeking authenticity, efficiency-driven professionals with complex schedules, and spontaneous adventurers hungry for their next thrill, Lumi’s immersive and intuitive approach fundamentally redefines travel.

Beta Opportunity for Early Adopters:

BeyondBrain is currently welcoming beta testers to experience Lumi before its public launch. The first 1,000 users who sign up will gain early access on a first-come, first-served basis, enjoying exclusive features and the chance to help shape Lumi’s future enhancements.

For more information, visit www.lum-i.com .

About BeyondBrain

Founded in 2023, BeyondBrain is a cutting-edge technology solutions company reshaping the travel landscape through AI innovation. With Lumi—its pioneering AI travel platform—BeyondBrain sets new standards for planning, managing, and experiencing journeys worldwide.

