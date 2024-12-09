BeyondBrain Unveils Lumi AI Travel Agent

SHIBUYA, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondBrain, a visionary force in travel technology, proudly introduces Lumi AI Travel Agent, the world’s first voice-activated platform designed to fully secure hotels worldwide, and reserve tables at select restaurants in Thailand and Japan—all through a simple, natural conversation. Lumi doesn’t just make recommendations; it executes them. With this groundbreaking solution, the era of juggling multiple websites or struggling with foreign-language bookings is over.
“Lumi is a genuine industry first,” says the BeyondBrain Marketing Team. “It does more than streamline travel—it humanizes it. By speaking naturally, travelers tap into a global concierge that not only handles bookings and itinerary changes, but also respects cultural nuances, transforming every trip into a more meaningful, personal experience.”
Global Convenience with Local Nuance
- Hotels Worldwide: With a single voice command, Lumi seamlessly arranges hotel accommodations anywhere across the globe—no complicated interfaces, no endless browsing.
- Restaurant Reservations in Thailand & Japan: For a truly authentic culinary adventure, Lumi directly books tables at select restaurants in gastronomic hotspots like Thailand and Japan, bridging language and cultural gaps to deliver genuine local flavor.
- Effortless, Conversational Interface: Simply state your preferences, and Lumi does the rest. No hold times, no confusion—just a friendly, intuitive dialogue that results in effortless travel planning.
More Than an Assistant—A Trustworthy Travel Ally
- Real-Time Modifications: Plans changed mid-journey? Need to extend hotel stays, or swap out activities on the fly? Lumi adapts instantly, keeping your travel experience fluid and worry-free.
- 80+ Languages, Cultural Insight: Fluent in over 80 languages, Lumi communicates directly with local establishments. This multilingual mastery ensures every interaction is culturally sensitive, respectful, and natural.
- 24/7 Personalized Service: Whether you’re crossing continents or exploring your own city, Lumi is available around the clock, ready to refine every detail of your trip.
The Lumi Promise: Discover, Simplify, Enhance
- Discover Unique Locales: Powered by advanced AI, Lumi tailors recommendations to uncover hidden gems that align with your interests—whether that’s off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods, intimate art galleries, or niche festivals.
- Simplify Trip Planning: No more tedious research or juggling multiple platforms. Lumi streamlines everything from initial inspiration to final bookings, freeing you to focus on enjoying your journey.
- Enhance Travel Management: Lumi provides real-time updates, timely destination tips, and effortless itinerary adjustments, ensuring your adventures remain fresh, relevant, and inspiring at every turn.
One Voice Command, Infinite Possibilities—Now in Beta
Lumi signals a new era in global exploration. Perfect for cultural enthusiasts seeking authenticity, efficiency-driven professionals with complex schedules, and spontaneous adventurers hungry for their next thrill, Lumi’s immersive and intuitive approach fundamentally redefines travel.
Beta Opportunity for Early Adopters:
BeyondBrain is currently welcoming beta testers to experience Lumi before its public launch. The first 1,000 users who sign up will gain early access on a first-come, first-served basis, enjoying exclusive features and the chance to help shape Lumi’s future enhancements.
For more information, visit www.lum-i.com.
Media Contact:
BeyondBrain Marketing Team
marketing@beyondxbrain.com
About BeyondBrain
Founded in 2023, BeyondBrain is a cutting-edge technology solutions company reshaping the travel landscape through AI innovation. With Lumi—its pioneering AI travel platform—BeyondBrain sets new standards for planning, managing, and experiencing journeys worldwide.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a056a9-ab18-4da4-8efc-2c39c10a7b99