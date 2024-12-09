Blue Star Families Applauds the Unveiling of Landmark NDAA to Make Critical Improvement in Lives of Military Families

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families , the nation's fastest-growing military and Veteran family support organization, congratulates the House Armed Services Committee Quality of Life Panel on the unveiling of the landmark Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025 following months of negotiations between the House and Senate.

Blue Star Families' groundbreaking research, including its comprehensive Military Family Lifestyle Survey (MFLS), has revealed the challenges facing America's military families. Working alongside partner organizations for more than a year, we've highlighted how quality-of-life issues – including pay and benefits, child care, military spouse employment, and housing – weigh heavily on military families as they consider continued service.

Blue Star Families urges Congress to take immediate action to address these concerns, as military families' willingness to recommend service continues to decline – from 55% in 2016 to just 32% today.

“We applaud Chairman Rogers, Ranking Member Smith, and Quality of Life Panel leaders Reps. Bacon and Houlahan, for hearing the voices of our military families calling for critical improvements to increase mission readiness in this time of international conflict,” said Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. “We also appreciate the work of many in the Senate who have advocated for the unique needs of military families and their work that went into this. We call on both Houses to expeditiously pass the NDAA with these important provisions.”

The NDAA includes a wide array of provisions to address these challenges, including:

A 14.5% pay increase for junior enlisted and 4.5% increase for the rest of the force

Expansion of access to and capacity of military child care programs

Increase of the Basic Needs Allowance for low income families

Employment support for military spouses.

Read more about Blue Star Families’ annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey and its findings.

###