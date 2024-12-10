Cassius Ventures Ltd. Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing Delays as a Result of The Canada Post Strike

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassius Ventures Ltd. (the “Company”) reports that, due to the ongoing Canada Post postal strike, delivery of the notice of meeting, information circular and proxy and voting information forms (the “Meeting Materials”) for the Company’s upcoming annual general meeting (the “Meeting”), to be held at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 3083, Vancouver, British Columbia on December 30, 2024 at 11 a.m. (PST), will be significantly delayed until the Canada Post postal strike is resolved and therefore, shareholders may not receive physical copies of the Meeting Materials in advance of the Meeting.

The Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

1. to receive the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, together with the auditor’s report thereon; 2. to appoint Saturna Group Chartered Accountants LLP as the auditor for the Company and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; 3. to fix the number of directors at four; 4. to elect directors for the ensuing year; 5. to approve the Company’s proposed 10% rolling stock option plan (the “Plan”), attached as Schedule A to the Company’s management information circular dated November 7, 2024; and 6. to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournments thereof.

Electronic versions of the Meeting Materials have been filed and are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.cassiusventures.com, and shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly. In the event that the postal strike concludes prior to the date of the Meeting, the Company will send the materials by regular mail; however, there is no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting.

Voting Information

Registered Shareholders

If you are a registered shareholder, please call the Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, at 1-800-564-6253 or by email at service@computershare.com to request a voting control number for voting online at www.investorvote.com to cast your vote for the upcoming Meeting.

Beneficial Owners

Beneficial shareholders, shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, and have not received their information, should contact their broker representative to request a proxy.

Proxies completed and signed should be returned by the voting deadline at 11 a.m. (PST) on December 26, 2024.

For further information on how to vote or request information on how to obtain Meeting Materials please contact Erik Marchand at (604) 256-7263 or by email at emarchand@cassiusventures.com.

Electronic versions of the Company’s financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the financial year ended October 31, 2023 are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website. If paper copies of the financial statements and MD&A have been requested but not yet delivered, the documents will be mailed once the postal strike is resolved.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions of CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (the “Order”) to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials set out in the Order.

CASSIUS VENTURES LTD. On behalf of the Board of Directors

Erik Marchand, CPA, CA

CFO, Director and Corporate Secretary

+1 604 256 7263

Neither the NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the NEX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.