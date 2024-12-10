Carbon Dioxide Market is Slated to Develop at a Modest 5.1% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the carbon dioxide market size will attain a value of USD 15.93 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Increasing use of carbon dioxide in the food and beverage industry and rising adoption of enhanced oil recovery technologies are expected to drive the global carbon dioxide market growth in the future. Rising adoption of carbon capture and storage technologies around the world are also expected to promote the demand for carbon dioxide in the long run.

The global carbon dioxide market is expanding rapidly across all regions due to increasing industrial demand, environmental regulations, and sustainability efforts. In North America, CO2 is primarily used in food and beverage industries, enhanced oil recovery, and industrial applications. Europe is witnessing growth driven by decarbonization policies and renewable energy sectors. Asia-Pacific, led by China and India, is experiencing robust demand in manufacturing and power generation. The Middle East and Africa have growing opportunities in oil and gas, while Latin America focuses on sustainable practices. The global CO2 market is increasingly influenced by climate change mitigation strategies and carbon capture technologies.

To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy - https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/carbon-dioxide-market

Carbon Dioxide Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 10.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 15.93 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing use of carbon dioxide in enhanced oil recovery technologies Key Market Opportunities Use of green carbon dioxide produced sustainably Key Market Drivers Increasing use of carbon capture and storage technologies

Easy Availability of Ethyl Alcohol Makes it a Preferred Source for Carbon dioxide Generation

Ethyl alcohol is estimated to emerge as the preferred source for carbon dioxide owing to high availability of raw materials and growing demand for food-grade carbon dioxide. Rapidly expanding food and beverages industry around the world is forecasted to help this segment maintain its high carbon dioxide market share across the study period and beyond.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/carbon-dioxide-market

Adoption of Oil Recovery Technologies Makes Oil & Gas Industry a Lucrative Segment Going Forward

Increasing investments in oil & gas exploration activities and high demand for petroleum products are slated to bolster the demand for carbon dioxide over the coming years. Efforts to increase oil output from old oil wells are promoting the adoption of oil recovery technologies thereby creating new opportunities for carbon dioxide providers in the long run.

High Adoption of Carbon Capture and Storage Technologies Allows North America to Dominate the Global Industry

The presence of a robust oil & gas industry, growing adoption of carbon capture and storage technologies, and high demand for frozen food and beverages are key factors allowing North America to lead the global carbon dioxide industry. High adoption of enhanced oil recovery technologies allows the United States to emerge as the most opportune market in this region going forward.

Carbon Dioxide Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising use of carbon dioxide in food and beverages industry

Growing adoption of carbon capture and storage technologies

Increasing use of carbon dioxide in enhanced oil recovery technologies



Restraints

High costs of storage and transport

Health and safety risks associated with carbon dioxide

Imposition of stringent environmental regulations



Take Action Now: Secure Your Carbon Dioxide Market Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/carbon-dioxide-market

Prominent Players in Carbon Dioxide Market

Acail Gas

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Greco Gas Inc.

Linde AG

Messer Group

Sicgil India Limited

SOL Group

Quimetal

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Key Questions Answered in Carbon Dioxide Market Report

Which segment is leading the global carbon dioxide market outlook?

Can carbon dioxide storage and transportation become affordable?

Where is most carbon dioxide sourced forms?

Who are the top carbon dioxide providers as per this global carbon dioxide market analysis?

Read Carbon Dioxide Market Report Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/carbon-dioxide-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing use of carbon dioxide in food and beverage industry, rising adoption of enhanced oil recovery technologies), restraints (high costs of storage and transport, imposition of stringent environmental regulations), and opportunities (use of green carbon dioxide produced from sustainable methods and materials) influencing the growth of carbon dioxide market.

Market Penetration : All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches. Product Development/Innovation : Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the carbon dioxide market.

: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the carbon dioxide market. Market Development : Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow. Market Diversification : Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.



Related Reports:

Aluminum Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Ethylene Market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Biodegradable Plastic Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Sodium Silicate Market is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Dimethyl Ether Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/