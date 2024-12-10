Industry Leaders Collaborate to Make the Transition to Confidential Computing Feasible. FMI Forecasts USD 692 billion Market Valuation by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The confidential computing market is poised for unprecedented growth, with its global valuation estimated to reach USD 5.5 billion in 2024 and an extraordinary projected value of USD 692 billion by 2034. This remarkable growth trajectory is fueled by the increasing adoption of advanced security technologies, accelerated demand for data protection, and regulatory compliance. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 62.3% during the forecast period, signifying its pivotal role in reshaping digital ecosystems worldwide.

Confidential computing, leveraging secure enclaves and encryption technologies, is transforming how sensitive data is handled in cloud environments, enterprise networks, and edge computing. Organizations across various industries—healthcare, finance, and government—are increasingly embracing this technology to address critical security challenges.

Confidential computing is gaining significance in the healthcare sector as the use of technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence for insights has generated large volumes of data over the historical period. The abundance of personal data used in the healthcare sector has increased the deployment of confidential computing to maintain data security.

Over the forecast period, cloud-based confidential computing is expected to be deployed at a rapid pace as several businesses are expected to prefer the cloud-based deployment mode for its convenience. Additionally, the wide-spanning applications of confidential computing are projected to multiply its growth rate.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global Confidential Computing Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2024 to USD 692 billion in 2034 , showcasing a CAGR of 62.3% .

to , showcasing a CAGR of . Demand is primarily driven by the healthcare, BFSI, and government sectors , which require high-level data security and compliance solutions.

, which require high-level data security and compliance solutions. North America leads the market, with over 40% market share in 2024 , followed by rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

, followed by rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Key applications include secure cloud services , data encryption , and artificial intelligence workloads .

, , and . Major players invest in zero-trust architecture and quantum-resilient cryptographic technologies to future-proof their offerings.



“The Confidential Computing Market is not just another trend in cybersecurity; it’s a paradigm shift in data security practices. With organizations facing increasingly complex threats, confidential computing ensures unmatched data protection, especially in multi-tenant environments. Its potential to redefine trust and compliance in the digital age is immense.” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

What are the Growth Opportunities in this Confidential Computing Market?

Expanding Adoption in BFSI : Financial institutions are expected to lead adoption, leveraging confidential computing for secure transactions, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance.

: Financial institutions are expected to lead adoption, leveraging confidential computing for secure transactions, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance. AI and Machine Learning Integration : Confidential computing accelerates the adoption of secure AI models, enabling companies to analyze sensitive data without exposure risks.

: Confidential computing accelerates the adoption of secure AI models, enabling companies to analyze sensitive data without exposure risks. IoT and Edge Computing Applications : Growth in IoT and edge devices demands secure computing at decentralized nodes, driving market demand.

: Growth in IoT and edge devices demands secure computing at decentralized nodes, driving market demand. Healthcare Data Security: Secure data sharing in telemedicine and electronic health records (EHR) is a key growth driver.

Prime Determinants of Trends and Opportunities

Trends : Evolution of zero-trust security, advancements in network encryption, and confidential machine learning.

: Evolution of zero-trust security, advancements in network encryption, and confidential machine learning. Opportunities: Integration of quantum computing resilience and expansion in emerging markets such as India and Brazil.

Confidential Computing Market Statistics by Country (2024 to 2034)

Country Forecast CAGR (2024-2034) 2034 Market Valuation (USD Billion) Key Growth Drivers United States 62.6% 124.4 Local cloud hyperscale providers, rising data breaches, stricter privacy regulations. United Kingdom 62.9% 27.4 Compliance with data regulations, increased cyberattacks, focus on advanced solutions. China 63.3% 108.5 Government support, stringent privacy laws, local and international tech investments. Japan 63.7% 76.1 Cyberattack mitigation, adoption by financial & healthcare sectors, government advocacy. South Korea 64.7% 44.5 Thriving FinTech sector, cloud adoption, national data security emphasis.





Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Market players, such as AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and ARM, are substantially investing in confidential computing technologies like AMD SEV, Intel SGX, and ARM TrustZone. These investments are aimed at increasing performance, ease of use, and scalability. Additionally, players are actively engaged in open-source projects to encourage collaboration and intensify the development of standardized solutions.

Market players are partnering with software vendors and cloud providers to make technology adoption easier for developers. Furthermore, players are customizing their solutions to address the unique privacy and security issues faced by various industries like finance, healthcare, and government in order to capture potential clients.

Latest Developments that are Transforming the Confidential Computing Market

In June 2023, VMware, Inc. announced at Confidential Computing Summit 2023 that it is going to collaborate with industry leaders like Samsung, AMD, and members of RISC-V Keystone Community to ease the development and operations of confidential computing apps. The industry leaders are going to work together to smoothen the transition to practical confidential computing.

In July 2023, NVIDIA and Intel, the leading chip rivals, united in a “coopetition” collaboration to develop confidential computing solutions for AI workloads.

In September 2023, Intel and Thales joined forces to improve trust in confidential computing. This collaboration leverages Intel’s Trust Authority and Thales’ CipherTrust Data Security Platform to develop end-to-end data security with the help of confidential computing.



Dominating the Confidential Computing Market are major technology players and innovative startups:

Intel Corporation – Leading with its Software Guard Extensions (SGX) technology.

– Leading with its Software Guard Extensions (SGX) technology. Microsoft – Delivering secure environments via Azure Confidential Computing.

– Delivering secure environments via Azure Confidential Computing. IBM – Pioneering secure enclaves for cloud workloads.

– Pioneering secure enclaves for cloud workloads. Google Cloud – Introducing Confidential VMs for enhanced cloud security.

– Introducing Confidential VMs for enhanced cloud security. Fortanix specializes in confidential data protection solutions.



Confidential Computing Industry by Category

By Component:

Service

Hardware

Software



By Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Cloud

By End User:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Others



By Application:

Data Security

Secure Enclaves

Pellucidity between Users

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management in consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflecting his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Translate in German:-

Der Markt für vertrauliche Computertechnik steht vor einem beispiellosen Wachstum. Sein globaler Wert wird 2024 auf 5,5 Milliarden USD geschätzt , und bis 2034 wird ein außergewöhnlicher Wert von 692 Milliarden USD prognostiziert . Diese bemerkenswerte Wachstumskurve wird durch die zunehmende Einführung fortschrittlicher Sicherheitstechnologien, die beschleunigte Nachfrage nach Datenschutz und die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften vorangetrieben. Der Markt wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 62,3 % verzeichnen, was seine zentrale Rolle bei der Neugestaltung digitaler Ökosysteme weltweit unterstreicht.

Vertrauliches Computing, das sichere Enklaven und Verschlüsselungstechnologien nutzt, verändert den Umgang mit vertraulichen Daten in Cloud-Umgebungen, Unternehmensnetzwerken und Edge-Computing. Organisationen in verschiedenen Branchen – Gesundheitswesen, Finanzen und Regierung – nutzen diese Technologie zunehmend, um kritische Sicherheitsherausforderungen zu bewältigen.

Das Aufkommen von Cloud-native-Anwendungen und Multi-Cloud-Strategien hat die Einführung vertraulicher Computerlösungen weiter verstärkt. Angesichts des ständig wachsenden Bedarfs an der Sicherung geistigen Eigentums, persönlicher Daten und Geschäftsgeheimnisse wird dieser Markt florieren, da Unternehmen End-to-End-Datenschutzmechanismen den Vorzug geben.

Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung sowie Partnerschaften zwischen Technologieführern und Cloud-Service-Anbietern treiben Innovationen voran und positionieren vertrauliches Computing als Eckpfeiler einer sicheren digitalen Infrastruktur für das nächste Jahrzehnt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der globale Markt für Confidential Computing dürfte voraussichtlich von 5,5 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 692 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 wachsen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 62,3 % entspricht .

auf wachsen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von entspricht . Die Nachfrage kommt vor allem aus dem Gesundheits- und Finanzsektor sowie aus dem öffentlichen Sektor , die ein hohes Maß an Datensicherheit und Compliance-Lösungen benötigen.

, die ein hohes Maß an Datensicherheit und Compliance-Lösungen benötigen. Nordamerika ist mit einem Marktanteil von über 40 % im Jahr 2024 Marktführer , gefolgt von schnellem Wachstum im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum.

Marktführer , gefolgt von schnellem Wachstum im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum. Zu den wichtigsten Anwendungen gehören sichere Cloud-Dienste , Datenverschlüsselung und Workloads mit künstlicher Intelligenz .

, und . Große Akteure investieren in Zero-Trust-Architektur und quantenresistente kryptografische Technologien, um ihre Angebote zukunftssicher zu machen.



„Der Markt für vertrauliches Computing ist nicht nur ein weiterer Trend in der Cybersicherheit; er ist ein Paradigmenwechsel in der Datensicherheitspraxis. Da Unternehmen mit zunehmend komplexen Bedrohungen konfrontiert sind, gewährleistet vertrauliches Computing unübertroffenen Datenschutz, insbesondere in Umgebungen mit mehreren Mandanten. Sein Potenzial, Vertrauen und Compliance im digitalen Zeitalter neu zu definieren, ist immens“, meint Sudip Saha, Geschäftsführer bei Future Market Insights (FMI) Analyst.

Welche Wachstumschancen gibt es in diesem Markt für vertrauliches Computing?

Ausweitung der Nutzung im BFSI : Von den Finanzinstituten wird erwartet, dass sie bei der Nutzung von vertraulicher Datenverarbeitung für sichere Transaktionen, Betrugserkennung und Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften eine Vorreiterrolle einnehmen.

: Von den Finanzinstituten wird erwartet, dass sie bei der Nutzung von vertraulicher Datenverarbeitung für sichere Transaktionen, Betrugserkennung und Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften eine Vorreiterrolle einnehmen. Integration von KI und maschinellem Lernen : Confidential Computing beschleunigt die Einführung sicherer KI-Modelle und ermöglicht Unternehmen die Analyse vertraulicher Daten ohne Offenlegungsrisiken.

: Confidential Computing beschleunigt die Einführung sicherer KI-Modelle und ermöglicht Unternehmen die Analyse vertraulicher Daten ohne Offenlegungsrisiken. IoT- und Edge-Computing-Anwendungen : Das Wachstum im Bereich IoT und Edge-Geräte erfordert sicheres Computing an dezentralen Knoten, was die Marktnachfrage antreibt.

: Das Wachstum im Bereich IoT und Edge-Geräte erfordert sicheres Computing an dezentralen Knoten, was die Marktnachfrage antreibt. Sicherheit von Gesundheitsdaten : Der sichere Datenaustausch in der Telemedizin und in elektronischen Gesundheitsakten (EHR) ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber.

Wichtigste Determinanten von Trends und Chancen

Trends : Entwicklung der Zero-Trust-Sicherheit, Fortschritte bei der Netzwerkverschlüsselung und vertrauliches maschinelles Lernen.

: Entwicklung der Zero-Trust-Sicherheit, Fortschritte bei der Netzwerkverschlüsselung und vertrauliches maschinelles Lernen. Chancen : Integration der Widerstandsfähigkeit von Quantencomputern und Expansion in Schwellenmärkten wie Indien und Brasilien.

Marktstatistik für vertrauliche Computer nach Ländern (2024 bis 2034)

Land Prognose der jährlichen Wachstumsrate (2024-2034) Marktbewertung 2034 (Mrd. USD) Wichtige Wachstumstreiber Vereinigte Staaten 62,6% 124,4 Lokale Cloud-Hyperscale-Anbieter, zunehmende Datenlecks, strengere Datenschutzbestimmungen. Vereinigtes Königreich 62,9% 27.4 Einhaltung von Datenschutzvorschriften, Zunahme von Cyberangriffen, Konzentration auf fortschrittliche Lösungen. China 63,3% 108,5 Staatliche Unterstützung, strenge Datenschutzgesetze, lokale und internationale Technologieinvestitionen. Japan 63,7% 76.1 Eindämmung von Cyberangriffen, Übernahme durch den Finanz- und Gesundheitssektor, Interessenvertretung bei der Regierung. Südkorea 64,7% 44,5 Aufblühender FinTech-Sektor, Cloud-Einführung, Schwerpunkt auf nationaler Datensicherheit.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in die Marktanteile

Den Markt für vertrauliches Computing dominieren große Technologieunternehmen und innovative Startups:

Intel Corporation – Führend mit seiner Software Guard Extensions (SGX)-Technologie.

– Führend mit seiner Software Guard Extensions (SGX)-Technologie. Microsoft – Bereitstellung sicherer Umgebungen über Azure Confidential Computing.

– Bereitstellung sicherer Umgebungen über Azure Confidential Computing. IBM – Bahnbrechende sichere Enklaven für Cloud-Workloads.

– Bahnbrechende sichere Enklaven für Cloud-Workloads. Google Cloud – Einführung vertraulicher VMs für verbesserte Cloud-Sicherheit.

– Einführung vertraulicher VMs für verbesserte Cloud-Sicherheit. Fortanix ist auf Lösungen zum vertraulichen Datenschutz spezialisiert.



Vertrauliche Computerindustrie nach Kategorie

Nach Komponente:

Service

Hardware

Software



Nach Bereitstellungsmodus:

Vor Ort

Wolke

Nach Endbenutzer:

BFSI

IT und Telekommunikation

Gesundheitspflege

Einzelhandel und E-Commerce

Herstellung

Regierung und öffentlicher Sektor

Sonstiges



Nach Anwendung:

Datensicherheit

Sichere Enklaven

Transparenz zwischen Benutzern

Sonstiges

Nach Region: