BioAge Labs (BIOA) Azelaprag Trial Halt Raises Questions About Pre-IPO Disclosures – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 9, 2024, just months after conducting an initial public offering in September 2024, BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) made the startling announcement that it was discontinuing a Phase 2 study for its lead product, azelaprag, intended to treat metabolic diseases such as obesity.

BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of BioAge’s disclosures about the safety data and other matters related to azelaprag, which the company said in its IPO documents has been “well-tolerated in 265 individuals across eight Phase 1 clinical trials.”

BioAge’s disclosures came into question after the market closed on December 6, 2024, when the company announced the discontinuation of the STRIDES Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity. BioAge said that liver transaminitis was observed in patients receiving azelaprag.

This news drove the price of BioAge shares down almost 80% on December 9, 2024.

“We’re focused on whether BioAge was transparent to investors about the azelaprag safety profile before the December 6 announcement,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

