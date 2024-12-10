DMC GLOBAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DMC Global Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DMC Global Inc. (“DMC Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOOM) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired DMC Global securities between May 3, 2024 and November 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 4, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts about DMC Global’s business, operations, and prospects which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (i) the goodwill associated with the company’s principal business segment, Acadia Products, was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (ii) DMC Global’s materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (iii) the company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (iv) as a result, defendants misrepresented DMC Global’s operations and financial results; and/or (v) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

