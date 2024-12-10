Himax and Liqxtal Technology Unveil Revolutionary Liquid Crystal Optical Technologies to be Showcased at CES 2025

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”), a subsidiary of Himax dedicated to developing various liquid crystal optical components with exceptional design expertise, today jointly unveiled a series of cutting-edge, patented products, including Liqxtal® Graph, Liqxtal® Dim and Liqxtal® Pro-Eye, all featuring advanced tunable liquid crystal-based optical technologies for specialized applications in vision care and smart eyewear to be showcased at CES 2025, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A. from January 7-10, 2025. Notably making its debut at CES 2025, the Liqxtal Pro-Eye is an innovative display that redefines vision wellness, prioritizing eye health while delivering exceptional clarity and comfort for users.

Liqxtal’s Cutting-Edge Liquid Crystal Technologies Liqxtal® Graph, Liqxtal® Dim and Liqxtal® Pro-Eye

Liqxtal focuses on the development of liquid crystal optical technologies, dedicated to exploring broader possibilities for liquid crystal applications, particularly in displays and smart wearable devices. Its Liqxtal Pro-Eye display monitor is specifically designed for vision care, addressing age-related presbyopia and slowing the progression of myopia for school-aged children. Its unique design optimizes for the most comfortable viewing distance, alleviating strain on the ciliary muscle and reducing eye fatigue. Liqxtal Pro-Eye introduces a redefined, personalized screen interaction, delivering exceptional comfort and clarity for daily use. This remarkable innovation significantly reduces eye discomfort, making it especially appealing in today's screen-centric world, as demonstrated by multiple ongoing engineering projects with leading companies.

At CES, Liqxtal will also showcase its one-of-a-kind professional smart eyewear collections, including the award-winning Liqxtal Graph and innovative Liqxtal Dim. The Liqxtal Graph, built on Liqxtal’s patented reflective TFT liquid crystal architecture, displays digital content on the outer surface of the lenses without obstructing vision, while maintaining the comfort of conventional glasses. The latest Liqxtal Graph features Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile app for convenient operation, allowing users to upload images and switch display content in real-time, offering flexible and versatile usage scenarios. Additionally, the Liqxtal Dim technology will also be on display, integrating pixelated light valve control powered by Himax WiseEyeTM ultralow power AI sensing technology. This advanced system detects the position of incident light in real time, enabling adaptive light tuning for smart sunglasses and programmable light attenuation patterns for visual training devices. By seamlessly integrating real-time responsiveness with versatile functionality, the Liqxtal Dim offers distinct advantages and opens new possibilities for smart eyewear applications.

“Liqxtal is committed to advancing liquid crystal optical technologies and expanding their applications in display and optical components,” said Dr. Hung Shan Chen, President of Liqxtal. “By leveraging Himax's WiseEye AI expertise alongside Liqxtal's innovations in liquid crystal technologies, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, driving breakthroughs in the AR/VR industries,” concluded Dr. Chen.

Himax and Liqxtal invite all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.) Venetian Tower Suite 34-208 to experience these innovations firsthand. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES2025@himax.com.tw or Liqxtal at info@Liqxtal.com.

About Liqxtal Technology Inc.

Liqxtal Technology Inc. is a Taiwan based company that has been focused on exploring opportunities with liquid crystal (“LC”) beyond just displays since the company’s inception. With a distinguished track record in liquid crystal optics, Liqxtal has developed liquid crystal based optical components such as LC lens for ophthalmic application, LC diffuser for 3D sensing and LC retarder for light sensing. Additionally, Liqxtal designed and released LQ001, a high voltage & tunable frequency LC driver with a 1mm x 2mm footprint, which is particularly ideal for portable products. As a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Liqxtal also integrates novel display solutions such as tunable backlight with local dimming capability powered by FPGA for niche applications. Lastly, Liqxtal is dedicated to novel vision eyewear technology and strives to innovate and advance useful optical solutions to the world.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,683 patents granted and 390 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2024.

