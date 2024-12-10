Royal Vopak completes share buyback program 2024





10 December 2024, Rotterdam, the Netherlands



Today, Vopak announces the completion of its share buyback program to return EUR 300 million to shareholders as announced on February 14, 2024.



In the period from February 14, 2024 up to and including December 9, 2024, a total of 7,924,438 ordinary shares, 6.30% of the company’s outstanding shares, were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 37.86 per share. After cancellation the total number of issued outstanding shares will amount to 117,816,148.





Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on this page on our website vopak.com/investors/share-buyback-program-2024 .





